IPL 2018: Yuvraj Singh's gesture for young fan fighting cancer is touching hearts

Yuvraj Singh is an inspiration for many fans - he is not only one of India's most loved cricketers, he is also a cancer survivor. Recently, he did something for a young fan that shows how good a human being he is.

Yuvraj, who is playing for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2018, met a young fan suffering from cancer before a match. KXIP shared a picture of Yuvraj Singh with his little fan on their official Twitter handle.

They caption said: “11-year-old Rocky, who’s suffering from cancer met with his idol @YUVSTRONG12 who spent some time with the young champ.”

According to Dainik Bhaskar, the young fan is suffering from blood cancer for 10 years. Yuvraj shook his hand and talked to him. He also gifted him school bag, cap and t-shirt.

Rocky met Yuvraj in Indore before being admitted to a hospital for a bone marrow implant. He will have to stay in the hospital for six months for the treatment.

He also talked to his father and told to him stay strong. Rocky's father will donated his bone marrow to his son. Yuvraj expressed hope that Rocky will win his battle like he did. He asked Rocky's father to have faith and not be sad in front of the boy.

Yuvraj’s gesture for his little fan is winning the Internet.

Yuvraj's fans also wished for Rocky's speedy recovery.

Yuvraj Singh, who was diagnosed with lung cancer just after the 2011 Cricket World Cup survived his own battle against cancer in 2012.

Yuvi is currently going through a lean patch and hasn't done much in IPL 2018. Yuvraj has managed just 64 runs in 7 innings. However, his team KXIP are at number 3 on the points table with 12 points from 10 games.