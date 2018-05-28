IPL 2018: This CSK player has won three IPL titles in three years with three different teams

MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings won their third IPL title as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the final on Sunday.

It has taken them seven finals and nine editions to clinch their three titles. However, for one player in their ranks it was a hat-trick of IPL titles.

Karn Sharma has won three Indian Premier League titles in the last three years. All these titles have come for different teams.

Karn now has been part of three IPL winning teams. He won the IPL in 2017 with Mumbai Indians and 2016 with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

This was Karn's fourth IPL final. He was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad when they lost the title clash aginst Deccan Chargers. However, Karn didn't play a single match that year.

Karn made his IPL debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad and won the the title in 2016. He landed in the Mumbai Indians side next year which went on to win the title.

In 2018, Karn was bought by CSK in the players' auction. The spinner played only six games for the side. However, he was a part of the XI for the final match. He often didn't get to bowl his full quota of overs too. Karn picked just 4 wickets for CSK this season.

Karn Sharma has 53 wickets form 61 IPL matches so far.