IPL 2018, RRvCSK - 'Will get you next time': Dwayne Bravo issues warning on Jos Buttler's Insta post

Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by four wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur after the home team reached the target of 176 on the fifth ball of the last over.

Jos Buttler's 95 (not out) off 60 balls helped the RR to register its consecutive second win in their last three games of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With this win, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side has managed to stay alive in the tournament, as they now have 10 points from 11 matches.

After his match-winning knock, Buttler took to Instagram to share his happiness. The Englishman shared a picture of himself and wrote: "Special night last night, we keep fighting as a team! Great to support the amazing #CancerOut campaign and show our support! #HallaBol," he wrote.

Here's his post

Buttler took his team home by hitting a six in the final over of the match against Dwayne Bravo. The CSK all-rounder made it a point to share his thoughts with Buttler by responding to his Instagram post. In a candid reply, Bravo said that he would get the better of the keeper-batsman the next time they met.

"Great innings my friend, always a joy to see you batting well. But will get you next time," Bravo wrote.

Here's his post

Earlier, Suresh Raina (52 off 35 balls) and later skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's unbeaten 33 took the team to a respectable total 176/4. Opting to bat first, the yellow brigade's openers gave a good start to the team. Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu scored 19 runs in just two overs. However, the two could not build their partnership as Rayudu was dismissed by Jofra Archer.

Watson was then joined by Raina, who took the team past the 50-run mark in the sixth over. The two shared a rock-solid 81-run partnership before Archer struck again and dismissed Watson (39 runs) in the 12th over. Watson's fall brought Dhoni out in the middle, but soon another wicket fell in the form of Raina, as the southpaw felled to Ish Sodhi's googly.

After Raina's departure, Chennai was at 119/3 in 13 overs. But Sam Billings (27 off 22) came to the rescue who along with Dhoni forged a 55-run partnership off 39 balls. In the final over, Billings got run-out, whereas Dhoni smashed six and a boundary and remained unbeaten.

(Inputs from ANI)