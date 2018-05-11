IPL 2018 - RRvCSK: Jos Buttler's unbeaten 95 sinks Chennai, ensures Rajasthan remain in Play-Offs hunt

Jos Buttler played a brilliant unbeaten innings at the top of the order to ensure Rajasthan Royals (RR) stunned the fancied Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by four wickets in Jaipur on Friday to remain in contention for a Play-Offs spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018.

Set a challenging target of 177, Buttler almost single-handedly won the game for his team, scoring an unbeaten 95 off just 60 balls and hitting a crucial six in the final over of the chase to take the hosts over the line with one ball to spare.

RR got off to a flying start, thanks largely to Buttler, who has shown his true worth since being promoted to open the innings. The Englishman, in company of compatriot Ben Stokes, added 48 for the opening stand in just for overs, before Stokes was cleaned up by Harbhajan Singh.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane didn't last long, Ravindra Jadeja getting him caught at slips. But Buttler carried on at the other end, hitting a flurry of boundaries to keep the required run rate under check throughout. Sanju Samson played a sluggish innings before getting run out for 21.

The English opener crossed his fourth straight half-century, but Samson's innings meant the asking rate climbed to over 10. It all came down to 38 off the last three overs, and Stuart Binny walked back after smashing a maximum for a well-made 22. MS Dhoni spilled a tough one off Buttler in the final delivery.

Krishnappa Gowtham then turned the game around in the penultimate over, smacking two sixes off David Willey before being caught behind off the final ball. With 12 needed off the last over, Buttler ran a couple of twos and then slammed a six off the fourth ball to give the Royals a crucial win.

Earlier, Suresh Raina struck his 34th IPL half-century as CSK posted a competitive 176/4. CSK's most consistent performer over the years, Raina scored 52 off 35 balls with the help of six fours and a six, adding 86 runs for the second wicket with veteran Shane Watson (39 off 31 balls).

The duo provided the platform for skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni to launch a final assault, smashing 33 off 23 balls in company of Sam Billings (27 off 22 balls). The duo added 55 runs in 6.4 overs to take the team's total past the 175-run mark.

For Royals, Jofra Archer (2/42 in 4 overs) was the most successful bowler even though he got hit towards the end. Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi (1/29 in 4 overs) was the most impressive as he got Raina with a googly which the southpaw tried to slog sweep against the turn.

CSK's top run-getter Ambati Rayudu (12) started off with a couple of fours before playing on to a delivery that was kicking up from back of the length. However, Raina batted in his inimitable style along with Watson as they scored runs at a comfortable pace.

Raina started by clipping Archer off his pads to the square leg boundary. In the same over, he got his second four with a square drive. In the next over, he got a couple of more boundaries with a cut and a cover drive off Gowtham. The fifth boundary was a short arm pull over midwicket off Ben Stokes.

With the Powerplay overs yielding 55 runs, there was a period when CSK didn't get a boundary for 21 balls before the ninth of the innings by Sodhi helped the duo break shackles. Watson pulled a Sodhi half-tracker over deep mid-wicket for a six while Raina slog swept the bowler for the same result in that particular over, which fetched 16 runs.

Watson, who didn't play too many big strokes, got into the groove to hit the out-of-form Jaydev Unadkat (0/34 in 4 overs) for a six over deep midwicket. Watson was finally taken by Archer, who bowled a short one that got big on the batsman and his attempted pull shot went high up in the air before wicket-keeper Buttler caught it. Once Raina was gone, Dhoni and Billings did their bit to take CSK to a challenging total.

(Inputs from PTI)