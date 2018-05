IPL 2018 Results, Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holders: Updated after RCBvDD match 45

Royal Challengers Bangalore lived to fight another day in the Indian Premier League as the star duo of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers shared a scintillating 118-run stand off 64 balls to script a five wicket win over Delhi Daredevils in match 45.Thanks to Kohli (70 off 40) and de Villiers (72 not out off 37), RCB raced to the 182-run target in 19 overs despite being reduced to two for 18 in the third over.

Delhi had scored 181 for four, largely due to the efforts of Rishabh Pant (61 off 34) and debutant Abhishek Sharma (46 not out off 19). The much needed win tonight was RCB's fourth in 11 games, keeping them in contention for a play-off spot.

IPL 2018 Points Table: Here are the latest team standings in Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018 Points Table Team Standings Teams Matches Won Lost Tied NR Points Net Run Rate Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 11 9 2 0 0 18 +0.473 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 11 7 4 0 0 14 +0.370 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 11 6 5 0 0 12 -0.056 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 12 6 6 0 0 12 -0.189 Mumbai Indians (MI) 11 5 6 0 0 10 +.529 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 11 5 6 0 0 10 -0.484 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 11 4 7 0 0 8 -0.261 Delhi Daredevils (DD) 12 3 9 0 0 6 -0.478

IPL 2018 Results: Here are the Indian Premier League 2018 match results so far

Mumbai Indians v/s Chennai Super Kings: Chennai Super Kings won by 1 wicket

Kings XI Punjab v/s Delhi Daredevils: Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders v/s Royal Challengers Bangalore: Kolkata Knight Riders won by 4 wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad v/s Rajasthan Royals: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 9 wickets

Chennai Super Kings v/s Kolkata Knight Riders: Chennai Super Kings won by 5 wickets

Rajasthan Royals v/s Delhi Daredevils: Rajasthan Royals won by 10 runs (DLS Method)

Sunrisers Hyderabad v/s Mumbai Indians: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 1 wicket

Royal Challengers Bangalore v/s Kings XI Punjab: Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 4 wickets

Mumbai Indians v/s Delhi Daredevils: Delhi Daredevils won by 7 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders v/s Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets

Rajasthan Royals v/s Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rajasthan Royals win by 19 runs

Kings XI Punjab v/s Chennai Super Kings: Kings XI Punjab won by 4 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders v/s Delhi Daredevils: Kolkata Knight Riders won by 71 runs

Mumbai Indians v/s Royal Challengers Bangalore: Mumbai Indians won by 46 runs

Rajasthan Royals v/s Kolkata Knight Riders: Kolkata Knight Riders won by 7 wickets

​Kings XI Punjab v/s Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kings XI Punjab won by 15 runs

Chennai Super Kings v/s Rajasthan Royals: Chennai Super Kings won by 64 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders v/s Kings XI Punjab: Kings XI Punjab won by 9 wickets (DLS method)

Royal Challengers Bangalore v/s Delhi Daredevils: Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 6 wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad v/s Chennai Super Kings: Chennai Super Kings won by 4 runs

Rajasthan Royals v/s Mumbai Indians: Rajasthan Royals won by 3 wickets

Delhi Daredevils v/s Kings XI Punjab: Kings XI Punjab won by 4 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad v/s Mumbai Indians: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 31 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore v/s Chennai Super Kings: Chennai Super Kings won by 5 wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad v/s Kings XI Punjab: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 13 runs

Delhi Daredevils v/s Kolkata Knight Riders: Delhi Daredevils won by 55 runs

Chennai Super Kings v/s Mumbai Indians: Mumbai Indians won by 8 wickets

Rajasthan Royals v/s Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 11 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore v/s Kolkata Knight Riders: Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets

Chennai Super Kings v/s Delhi Daredevils: Chennai Super Kings won by 13 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore v/s Mumbai Indians: Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 14 runs

Delhi Daredevils v/s Rajasthan Royals: Delhi Daredevils won by 4 runs (DLS method)

Kolkata Knight Riders v/s Chennai Super Kings: Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets

Kings XI Punjab v/s Mumbai Indians: Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets​

Chennai Super Kings v/s Royal Challengers Bangalore: Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad v/s Delhi Daredevils: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 7 wickets

Mumbai Indians v/s Kolkata Knight Riders: Mumbai Indians won by 13 runs

Kings XI Punjab v/s Rajasthan Royals: Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad v/s Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 runs

Rajasthan Royals v/s Kings XI Punjab: Rajasthan Royals won by 15 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders v/s Mumbai Indians: Mumbai Indians won by 102 runs

Delhi Daredevils v/s Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 9 wickets

Rajasthan Royals v/s Chennai Super Kings: Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders v/s Kings XI Punjab: KKR won by 31 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore v/s Delhi Daredevils: Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2018 Orange Cap: Here's list of top run scorers of Indian Premier League 11

IPL 2018 Orange Cap Most Runs Position Players Team Matches Runs High Score 1 Rishabh Pant Delhi Daredevils 12 582 128* 2 KL Rahul Kings XI Punjab 11 537 95* 3 Kane Williamson Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 493 84 4 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 466 92 5 Ambati Rayadu Chennai Super Kings 11 435 82 6 Surya Kumar Yadav Mumbai Indians 11 435 72 7 Jos Butler Rajasthan Royals 11 425 95 8 MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings 11 393 79* 9 Shreyas Iyer Delhi Daredevils 12 386 93 10 Dinesh Kartik Kolkata Knight Riders 12 371 50

IPL 2018 Purple Cap: Here's list of top wicket-takers of Indian Premier League 11