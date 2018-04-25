Trending#

Asaram verdict

Death for child rape

Kathua rape and murder case

karnataka assembly elections

Donald Trump

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket

IPL 2018, RCBvCSK - 'He hits sixes for fun': Twitter on a high as AB de Villiers tonks CSK attack

RCB's AB de Villiers (R) and Quinton de Kock in action against CSK on Wednesday

, Twitter (@IPL)

Hindi - WION

Share

Written By

Updated: Apr 25, 2018, 09:30 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) AB de Villiers was in the mood on Wednesday as he smashed the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) attack at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The South African walked on to the crease at the fall of his team's first wicket in skipper Virat Kohli. The score was 35 for 1 after 4.2 overs at that time and ABD had a serious task at hand.

De Villiers got together with compatriot Quinton de Kock to stitch a belligerent 103-run partnership for the second wicket. The duo hit a string of sixes to enthrall the Bengaluru crowd.

ABD was particularly severe against Shadul Thakur, tonking him for a hat-trick of sixes in the 13th over. He finished with 68 from 30, while De Kock perished for 53 from 37.

With De Villiers being adored by cricket fans around the world, Twitter reactions were inevitable.

Here are some tweets

Earlier, CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first. His team were second in the Indian Premier League points table going into Wednesday's match, while RCB were placed in sixth position.

Here are the playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Quinton de Kock(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Corey Anderson, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Sam Billings, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir.

Join the discussion



Next story

Next Story