IPL 2018, RCBvCSK - 'He hits sixes for fun': Twitter on a high as AB de Villiers tonks CSK attack

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) AB de Villiers was in the mood on Wednesday as he smashed the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) attack at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The South African walked on to the crease at the fall of his team's first wicket in skipper Virat Kohli. The score was 35 for 1 after 4.2 overs at that time and ABD had a serious task at hand.

De Villiers got together with compatriot Quinton de Kock to stitch a belligerent 103-run partnership for the second wicket. The duo hit a string of sixes to enthrall the Bengaluru crowd.

ABD was particularly severe against Shadul Thakur, tonking him for a hat-trick of sixes in the 13th over. He finished with 68 from 30, while De Kock perished for 53 from 37.

With De Villiers being adored by cricket fans around the world, Twitter reactions were inevitable.

Here are some tweets

Phenomenal skills yes, but it’s his selflessness while batting that makes AB such a champion. #ABDevilliers — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 25, 2018

He just hits sixes for fun @ABdeVilliers17. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 25, 2018

Most sixes in IPL 2018 23* AB de Villiers for #RCBTweets 21 Chris Gayle 19 Andre Russell 12 Sanju Samson ABdeV will #ReinventYourGame tonight...#RCBvCSK — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 25, 2018

Other players wait for strategic timeout to take rest, where as @ABdeVilliers17 knocks the ball out of the stadium to take rest..that six of 111m was just breathtaking #CSKvRCB #ABDevilliers #RoyalChallengersBangalore — Vaibhav Shukla (@imvaibhav) April 25, 2018

Earlier, CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first. His team were second in the Indian Premier League points table going into Wednesday's match, while RCB were placed in sixth position.

Here are the playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Quinton de Kock(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Corey Anderson, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Sam Billings, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir.