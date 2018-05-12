IPL 2018 RCB vs DD: AB-Kohli show gives Bangalore first away win, Delhi knocked out

Skipper Virat Kohli scored 70 and AB de Villiers an unbeaten 72 as the duo shared 118 for the third wicket to power Royal Challengers Bangalore to a five-wicket win over last-placed Delhi Daredevils.The win, RCB's first away win this season, has kept alive their hopes of making the play-offs.

Chasing a challenging 182 to win, RCB reached the target in 19 overs with AB hitting the winning runs with a six over long-off. Knowing well that a spot in the play-offs has already been lost, Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore still gave their best shot on Saturday in their bid to get a consolation victory here at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground.

With dew factor coming into play in Delhi along with the fact that RCB have not lost to local team in last five meetings, rival skipper Kohli asked Daredevils to bat first on an otherwise easy Kotla track. His decision proved correct as DD lost both their openers for 16. But it was a fine 93-run partnership between skipper Shreyas Iyer and in-form Rishabh Pant that prospered Daredevils to 181/4. If Pant was the top-scorer with 34-ball 61, then his younger colleague and India U-19 World Cup team member, Abhishek Sharma, hammered 46 off just 19 balls on his IPL debut to take his team to a respectable total.

Abhishek slammed four sixes and three fours during his brief entertaining innings towards the end. Delhi also handed over debut to South African Carl Junior Dala who replaced Liam Plunkett. Lamichhane, thus, became the first player from Nepal to play in the IPL. DD bought this 17-year-old player for base price of Rs 20 lakh during the auctions. Kohli's gamble to start with wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal paid early dividends as Prithvi Shaw failed to read his wrong one. Chahal then sent back Jason Roy in almost a similar fashion, leaving hosts at 16 for two in the third over. After some sensible hitting by Pant and Iyer, Abhishek ensured that last 29 balls fetched 61 runs for the Daredevils with Vijay Shankar (21 off 20) sharing an unbeaten 61-run stand.