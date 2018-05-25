Trending#

IPL 2018 Qualifier 2, KKR v/s SRH: Twitter thinks Rashid Khan is 'from another planet' after Afghan's stunning show

Rashid Khan in action on Friday

, AFP

Updated: May 25, 2018, 11:38 PM IST

Rashid Khan was at his absolute best on Friday as he guided Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to the final of the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Afghan put in a stellar all-round show to help Kane Williamson's side defeat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Qualifier 2 by 13 runs at the Eden Gardens.

Rashid made significant contributions in all three departments. First, he made a 10-ball 34 to take his team to a respectable 174/7 after KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik won the toss and elected to bowl.

The 19-year-old then came on to take three wickets for just 19 runs from his four overs. In the field, Rashid took two crucial catches right at the end and effected one run-out earlier. He was righly awarded the Man of the Match award.

Twitter was in awe of the youngster. Fans and celebrities alike hailed the leg-spinner for his rare talent and ability.

Here are some tweets

SRH's victory on Friday, having lost their previous three games, meant they will now face Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2018 final at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Sunday.

