IPL 2018 Qualifier 2, KKR v/s SRH: Twitter thinks Rashid Khan is 'from another planet' after Afghan's stunning show

Rashid Khan was at his absolute best on Friday as he guided Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to the final of the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Afghan put in a stellar all-round show to help Kane Williamson's side defeat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Qualifier 2 by 13 runs at the Eden Gardens.

Rashid made significant contributions in all three departments. First, he made a 10-ball 34 to take his team to a respectable 174/7 after KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik won the toss and elected to bowl.

The 19-year-old then came on to take three wickets for just 19 runs from his four overs. In the field, Rashid took two crucial catches right at the end and effected one run-out earlier. He was righly awarded the Man of the Match award.

Twitter was in awe of the youngster. Fans and celebrities alike hailed the leg-spinner for his rare talent and ability.

Here are some tweets

I think Rashid Khan could discover a new planet in the solar system or a new element in the periodic table today — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 25, 2018

Bat: 34* (10), with 4 sixes Ball: 3/19 in 4 overs Field: 2 catches, 1 run out He had the highest batting strike rate and also the best economy rate. What an all-round performance from Rashid Khan! #SRHvKKR — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) May 25, 2018

Rashid Khan : Lagta hai mujhe hi kuch karna padega... Umpire : But Your overs are done.. Rashid Khan *Takes two catches and moonwalks into the dressing room* — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) May 25, 2018

Rashid Khan in today's game: Best strike rate! Best economy rate! Best bowling figures Joint most catches! Made one Run out! Won Man of the match! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) May 25, 2018

Rashid Khan must be feeling like Taimur Ali Khan today. All cameras on him! #SRHvKKR #KKRvSRH — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) May 25, 2018

Rashid Khan Beats Kolkata Knight Riders By 13 Runs#KKRVSRH — ã…¤ ã…¤ ã…¤ ã…¤ ã…¤ ã…¤ ã…¤ ã…¤ã…¤ ã…¤ ã…¤ ã…¤ (@firkiii) May 25, 2018

Deserved to be in the finals! @SunRisers ... Rashid - what a match he’s had! so happy for Kane Williamson! It’s Gonna be one helluva final! #KKRvsSRH — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 25, 2018

I think, this year, Rashid Khan has joined Lasith Malinga and Sunil Narine in the pantheon of #IPL bowlers. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 25, 2018

Every Rashid Khan over is an event. — cricBC (@cricBC) May 25, 2018

#SRHvKKR Rashid Khan will now save a few boundaries, take a spectacular catch, put one direct hit, and also drive the team bus back to the hotel. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) May 25, 2018

Rashid Khan is undoubtedly, the best bowler in the world. In T20 he is unbeatable. What a talent from Afghanistan !!! — ashutosh (@ashutosh83B) May 25, 2018

Can't stop marvelling at Rashid Khan. Surely world's best T20 spinner. Not a mean bat & terrific fielder too. Game changer! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 25, 2018

SRH without Rashid Khan is like a plane without a pilot. #KKRvsSRH — Aashish Kushwaha (@ParwanaDeewana) May 25, 2018

Rashid Khan comes from a country which doesn't have a proper cricket ground. You dont get resources you develop them. — à¤…à¤‚à¤•à¤¿à¤¤ à¤œà¥ˆà¤¨ (@indiantweeter) May 25, 2018

Rashid Khan is turning out to be the Most Valuable Player in T20 format....across the world. Few will come close.... #IPL #KKRvSRH — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 25, 2018

What a game changer Rashid Khan is. Wow wow wow!! BOwling, batting, fielding .. Cant wait to see him in whites against India ! #KKRvSRH — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) May 25, 2018

Rashid Khan Playing like a Master Blaster... smashing Kolkata bowlers... loving him... Come on youuuuu Sunrisers let’s get to the final #SRHvKKR pic.twitter.com/GkJE73JJlZ — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) May 25, 2018

SRH's victory on Friday, having lost their previous three games, meant they will now face Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2018 final at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Sunday.