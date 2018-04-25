IPL 2018 - MIvSRH: Rashid Khan reveals how Chris Gayle's thrashing motivated him against Mumbai

Rashid Khan put in a top-class performance to help his team Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to a memorable victory against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday. The Afghanistani leg-spinner returned with figures of two for 11 from his four overs as SRH defended 118 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Rashid came into the game with some degree of pressure after being hit out of the park during the last two games. He went for 55 against Kings XI Punjab last week, with Chris Gayle smashing him for four sixes in one over. That was followed by figures of 1 for 49 against Chennai Super Kings.

After helping SRH bowl out MI for 87 on Tuesday, Rashid reflected on how the beating he received motivated him to give his best against the defending champions.

"You can't learn unless you get hit. I learnt a lot from the last two games. Giving away 55 and 49 wasn't expected from me. However, I believe it was good for my future that I got hit. I learnt what I should have done," said the 19-year-old.

"Even the coaches - Murali sir (Muttiah Muralitharan), Tom Moody and VVS Laxman - had a good chat with me where we discussed how to be positive despite the bad days that are part and parcel of every cricketer's career. I focused on not repeating my mistakes. Today, I wanted to do the basics right and see the result. In the last two games I bowled a little fuller and got punished. Today, I focused on bowling in the good length area. That helped me achieve good figures. I worked on my line and length and the result turned out to be positive."

Rashid was elated by the fact that he won the Man of the Match award in his team's first win at the Wankhede. "It means a lot. Especially after such bad performances in the last two games, which wasn't expected from me. But to come back against Mumbai in their own den is very pleasing. To get a Man of the Match despite such a tough challenge, and to win it for the team, makes me very happy," he said.

"To make a comeback, having lost the last two games, was a tough challenge. Especially in Mumbai, where Sunrisers have never won. We didn't have a big score to defend but the bowling unit had belief. The wicket wasn't easy to bat on. Everyone was positive and it reflected in the outcome of the match."

The number one ranked T20 bowler in the world assessed what makes him such a difficult prospect for batsmen. "I think I'm slightly different from other leg-spinners. I bowl with a quick-arm action which makes it difficult to guess which way the ball is coming. That's a big plus point for me and I'm taking advantage of it," said Rashid.

The Afghan was also full of praise for SRH skipper Kane Williamson, who was handed the reigns after Australian David Warner was barred. "He's a fighter, an amazing captain. How he managed the team as we defended 118 was remarkable. He told us if we couldn't score big, how can they," said Rashid.

"He ensured the morale was up and that enabled everyone to give a 100 per cent. He's a wonderful leader, for New Zealand and now here for the first time in the IPL. Even the way he batted under pressure was amazing. So it's good to have him.