IPL 2018 KKR v/s SRH: Shah Rukh Khan praises 'awesome' team, 'fabulous leader' Dinesh Karthik after losing IPL qualifier

Shah Rukh Khan is 'still smiling' even after Kolkata Knight Riders failed to make it to final of the IPL 2018.

Kolkata Kinght Riders' title dreams were dashed as an all-round performance from Rashid Khan took the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) home in the second Qualifier of IPL 2018 on Friday.

Chasing 175, KKR finished with 160/9 off ther 20 overs at the Eden Gardens after a sensational start courtesy of Sunil Narine and Chriss Lynn. At the halfway mark, the Knight Riders were 93/2 and were hot favourites to win the second qualifier.

However, a dramatic collapse against Rashid Khan and Shakib al Hasan put SRH ahead. Shubman Gill and Piyush Chawla tried heroically but both fell to Carlos Brathwaite off successive deliveries in the final over as KKR failed to seal the deal.

Dinesh Karthik was distraught and heartbroken after the loss and accpeted the blame. "It (the defeat) is hard to digest. We played a good tournament. To finish on the losing side doesn't feel good. We had the game at the 10-over mark but a couple of bad shots cost us. Me and Robin had to bat through... Lynn was good. Me not batting through was a mistake on my part," Karthik said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

However, his team owner Shah Rukh Khan was all praise for his team and specially Dinesh Karthik's leadership despite the loss.

After KKR filed to make it to the final, SRK tweeted that it 'was not to be'. He added that he was still smiling and thanked everyone for the 'entertainment and so many moments of glory'. He finished with 'V r an awesome team'.

Well was not to be. Will have to cancel my flight but KKR well done. U did yourself proud. All of u so so well done. Love you & yes I am smiling. Thks for the entertainment & so many moments of glory. V r an awesome team! pic.twitter.com/BtGDrikag5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 25, 2018

He also praised Dinesh Karthik for being a fabulous leader and thanked the KKR management for making this all possible. SRK also alluded to how not many pepole had given KKR much of a chance this season after the player auction.

KKR had gone for an overhaul this seasom releasing captain Gautam Gambhir, Umesh Yadav, Shakib al Hasan, Manish Pandey and Yusuf Pathan among others.

However, they seems to have found a new team that may become a force to reckon with. While Dinesh Karthik has emerged as leader and their best finisher, old hands Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa and Sunil Narine have also performed well.

With new stars like Prasidh Krishna, Nitish Rana, Shubhman Gill and Shivam Mavi- it seems KKR are set up well for the future.