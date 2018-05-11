IPL 2018: Star Plus may telecast Indian Premier League final, playoff matches, says report

Star Plus may telecast the knockout stage matches of Indian Premier League (IPL 2018). The Hindi mass entertainment channel may show the final and playoff matches as Star India, IPL's official broadcaster, looks for ways to boost the tournament's reach on TV, according to The Economic Times.

The report, quoting highly placed source in Star India, said that a decision to show the knockout, semi-finals and final match of IPL on mass entertainment channels has almost been made. It also said that IPL's TV reach has been 15-20 per cent lower in Hindi speaking markets than last time while the overall reach has been 2% lower.

Sony, which held the rights to broadcast IPL till last year, used to telecast the matches on its Hindi movie channel Set Max too.

As per BARC viewership data sourced from subscribers, in cable and satellite homes in the All-India market, after four weeks, IPL 2018’s reach has been 35.95 crore homes, despite being on 10 channels, compared with the previous year’s 36.61 crore. In the Hindi-speaking markets, the reach this year is at 20.99 crore, compared with 25.18 crore last year.

In April, Star India had completed its virtual monopoly over Indian cricket by bagging the media rights of the national team's home series as well as domestic cricket for the next five years by shelling out a staggering Rs 6138.1 crore ($944 million approx).

Star had pipped Sony Pictures Network to acquire the IPL media rights, including both TV and digital rights for a period of five years (2018-2022), with a whopping global bid of Rs. 16,347.50 crores (USD 2.55 billion) in Septeamber.

In 2008, with a bid of 8200 crore, Sony Pictures Network had won the IPL media rights for a duration of 10 years.