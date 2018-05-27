IPL 2018 Final: One-handed sixes, equation with MS Dhoni and more - Rishabh Pant's candid commentary debut

One of the biggest positives for Indian cricket from the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has undoubtedely been Rishabh Pant. The left-hander took the T20 tournament by storm, ending as the highest run-scorer at the end of the league stage.

On Sunday, Pant made his commentary debut during the IPL 2018 final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Speaking to former Indian left-arm spinner Murali Kartik, the youngster made some interesting revelations.

The highlight for Pant this season has to be the 128 not-out he got against SRH at the Feroz Shah Kotla. The Delhi Daredevils middle-order batsman destroyed the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Siddarth Kaul. "Since the past three years I've been dreaming of getting an IPL hundred. I'd narrowly missed out on one last year and decided to not repeat the mistake if I got close this year," said Pant.

Elaborating on his ridiculous shot-making - like the flicks and lap-shots he played en route his ton - the 20-year-old said that he simply got lucky. "I'm not someone who practices such shots in the nets. I assess the situation and simply back my instincts. I'm lucky that everything I tried came off that night," he said.

Pant also gave insight into his relationship with CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The wicket-keeper-batsman reflected on how MSD has always guided him. "CSK are like one big family. I enjoy spending time with Mahi bhai and Raina bhai. Mahi bhai has taught me a lot about keeping and building an innings. I even share personal problems with him and he's always there for me," said Pant.

Meanwhile, Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first against SRH in the IPL 2018 final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson(Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreevats Goswami, Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Capt), Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi.