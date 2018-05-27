IPL 2018 Final CSK v/s SRH preview: Consistent Chennai Super Kings face solid Sunrisers Hyderabad in title clash

Chennai Super Kings would look to complete a fairytale comeback to Indian Premier League by winning the IPL 2018 title on Sunday. CSK returned to the IPL this year after a Supreme Court-imposed two-year ban.

Just before the start of IPL 2018, an emotional MS Dhoni had broken down while talking about what the franchise and their return meant to him. Dhoni, who has been superlative form this season, has led his side to finals and now he would love to get his hands on the trophy for the third time.

However, there is only one problem- they are up against the best sides of the season, Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kane Williamson and his SRH team has proved to be the toughest team to beat (CSK did beat them in Qualifier 1) in IPL 2018. They have been the best bowling side by far and have a strong batting unit too.

The Rashid Khan Factor

Rashid Khan, star of SRH's win against KKR in Qualifier 2, will be the biggest threat for the Super Kings' strong batting line-up. He will also have back up from, notably medium pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Siddharth Kaul.

Super Kings will also be wary about the match-turning all-round abilities of Carlos Brathwaite, the hero of the Caribbeans title-winning contest in the 2016 World T20 Championship. The big West Indian shone with the ball at the death against KKR after his blistering innings of 43 not out here against CSK.

Sunrisers will, however, need captain Kane Williamson to get back into the sort of stupendous form he exhibited in the league stage, along with India opener Shikhar Dhawan to improve their title-clinching chances.

Their middle and lower order have not really been firing barring the odd game.

Solid CSK

Super Kings had depended a lot on their top order of Shane Watson, Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu in the round-robin stage of the tournament, apart from Dhoni's finishing flourishes.

With du Plessis and Bravo too in the mix, along with Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh and Deepak Chahar with the ability to play cameos, the batting looks formidable.

Harbhajan, strangely, was not given a single over when the two teams met in the first play-off game and needs just one wicket to complete 50 IPL wickets at this ground which was his home ground when he played for Mumbai Indians in the first ten seasons.

The Super Kings' bowling attack also has a well-oiled look, giving them a more rounded visage.

MS v/s KW

It may well come down to a battle between MS Dhoni's cool-headed tactics and Kane Williamson's gutsy strategies. While MS has a lot of experience in playing IPL final, he will challenged by Williamson's fresh approach.

No favourites

The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue.

There are no favourites. No team is stronger on paper. In the end, it will come down to the day and who manages too outdo the other.