IPL 2018 Final: CSK v/s SRH- Live streaming, time, teams and where to watch on TV

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad look to outdo each other and regain the coveted IPL crown when they square off in what promises to be a humdinger of a summit contest on Sunday.

CSK are gunning for their third IPL crown while SRH will look repeat their 2016 success when they meet at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Chennai beat Hyderabad in the Qualifier 1 five days ago at the same venue. CSK managed to ward off their rivals in a low-scoring thriller to win by 2 wickets.

Sunrisers then had to travel to Kolkata to book their final berth after knocking out two-time former champions Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs in Qualifier 2 last night.

Teams (From)

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayadu, Deepak Chahar, K M Asif, Kanish Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshtiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C ), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Chris Jordan.

All you need to know about CSK v/s SRH IPL 2018 Final match:

When is the CSK v/s SRH IPL 2018 Final match?

The CSK v/s SRH IPL 2018 Final match will be played on Sunday, May 27. Chennai Super Kings will take on SunRisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

What time does the CSK v/s SRH IPL 2018 Final match start?

The CSK v/s SRH IPL 2018 Final match will start at 7 PM IST. The coin toss will take place at 6.30 pm.

Where to watch CSK v/s SRH IPL 2018 Final match live on TV?

The CSK v/s SRH IPL 2018 Final match will be broadcast live on TV by Star Sports Network. The match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select HD.

Where to watch CSK v/s SRH IPL 2018 Final match live streaming online?

The CSK v/s SRH IPL 2018 Final match will be streamed online on Hotstar.