IPL 2018 Dream 11: Shane Warne announces his ‘All Star’ team of the season ahead of CSK v/s SRH final

Shane Warne, mentor of Rajasthan Royals, has come up with his best XI of the season ahead of the IPL 2018 final between Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad.

Warne has also predicted the winner of the final. The Australian thinks that CSK will win the title. He wished all the luck to both the teams for the final. Warne shared his prediction and all-star team on Twitter.

Here's are 11 players in Shane Warne's all-star team:

Jos Buttler

Shane Warne has placed Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler as his first opener. The England player smashed five consecutive half-centuries to help RR to the playoffs. However, he had to leave before the playoffs.

KL Rahul

Kings XI Punjab's KL Rahul was best opening batsman in IPL 2018. Rahul scored 659 runs in 14 matches this season. He also scored IPL's fastet half-century.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is at number 3. The India skipper didn't have his best season but still finished with 530 runs at a strike-rate close to 140 for RCB.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant finished with 684 Runs in IPL 2018 with an average of 52.62 and strike rate of 173.60. The 20-year-old hit 37 sixes and 68 fours leading to 5 half-century and one century. It was a pity Delhi Daredevils couldn't enter the playoffs and we didn't get to see more of him.

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni has been in great form this season. Dhoni has reinvented himself as the finisher this season and is having one of the best seasons in the recent years. It seems like Dhoni will also be the captain of this side.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya slot in the all-rounder slot. He was the leading wicket-taker of Mumbai Indians this season.

Andre Russell

The West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has been instrumental in KKR reaching the playoffs. He was one of the players retained by KKR and he proved his worth this season too.

Rashid Khan

There is no surprise that Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan features in the list. He has been great for SRH and has even earned the praise of ""

Kuldeep Yadav

KKR wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav fills the other spinner's slot in the list.

Andrew Tye

Andrew Tye is leading the list of IPL 2018 wicket-takers. The KXIP pacer finished with 24 wickets this season.

Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians' Bumrah, one of the best death overs bowler, completes Shane Warne's IPL 2018 All Star 11.