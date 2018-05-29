IPL 2018 Dream 11: Here's the best playing XI of Indian Premier League season 11

Here's our best XI of IPL 2018:

Shane Watson

Shane Watson features in this list on the strength of his two hundreds this season. Watson on the wrong side of 30s was not the most consistent batsman in the CSK ranks but played some match-winnings innings for the victors. His ability to bowl some quick overs and take crucial wickets makes him a valueable player. He can swap the batting slot with Sunil Narine in this XI when need be.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul was released by RCB and it seemed that he was out to prove them wrong by performing for his new side - Kings XI Punjab. Rahul justified the Rs 11 crore tag with 659 runs in IPL 2018. He scored IPL's fastest IPL fifty - off 14 balls against Delhi Daredevils in the very first match of the season. His 95 against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur was one of the best innings of the season. He finished the season as the third-highest scorer.

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson was thrust into the SRH leadership role due to David Warner's absence and the New Zealander led the side not only as the captain but its best batsman as well. He scored 735 runs in IPL 2018 and walked away with the Orange Cap.

Rishabh Pant

It was a pity that Delhi didn't make it to the playoffs because it meant we didn't get to see some more innings from Rishabh Pant. The emerging player of IPL 2018 scored 684 runs at a staggering strike rate of 173.60. His 63-ball 128 against SRH was the best inning of the season.

MS Dhoni

It was almost a perfect season for MS Dhoni. He returned at the helm for Chennai Super Kings and led them to their third IPL title. He also returned to his old ways in the batting department hitting sixes at will and finishing matches with ease. He scored more than 400 runs. Of course, he was brilliant as usual behind the wicket too.

Ambati Rayudu

Not many have given Ambati Rayudu a thought before IPL 2018 started. However, when he got the chance to open for CSK, he grabbed it with both hands. He led the race for Orange Cap for almost half the season only top falter in the latter half. He also scored his first IPL century this season.

Hardik Pandya

It was not a very good IPL for Mumbai Indians but Hardik Pandya proved his worth. With 18 wickets and 260 runs, he was the best Indian all-rounder of the season.

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine is Kolkata Knight Riders' jack of all trades. When Narine was promoted up the order a few season ago, nobody would have thought, he will turn out to be a success. When he started getting quick runs at the top, it was considered that he will be 'found out' soon. However, he has continued to be revelation. Narine scored 357 runs at a strike rate of 189.89 in IPL 2018. He also managed to shine with the ball picking 17 wickets in 16 matches.

Rashid Khan

Termed the "best T20 bowler in the world" by Sachin Tendulkar, the Afghanistan spinner was the talisman of SRH's impressive run. Khan not only got 21 wickets this season but also made an impression with the bat. He was the star of SRH's win against KKR in Qualifier 2 with a 10-ball 34 and three wickets.

Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav finished as the fourth highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 20 scalps. He bowled with good pace throughtout the season and picked up wickets in bunches. It was a pity RCB couldn't get into the top-4.

Andrew Tye

Andrew Tye was the best pacer of the season and ended with 24 wickets and the Purple Cap for efforts. He picked up 4-wickets hauls in the season. However, his team KXIP only managed a seventh place finish.