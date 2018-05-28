IPL 2018: Dhoni showed big players know how to repay trust, says Sourav Ganguly

One of India's most successful captains, and current Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Sourav Ganguly has heaped lavish praise on MS Dhoni. MS Dhoni-led CSK won IPL for the third time by thrashing Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai on Sunday.

Speaking about Dhoni's performance, Sourav told a Bengali daily, "Dhoni looked extremely relaxed in this IPL. In a scenario which is already well-known to him, the fact that the franchisee backed him to the hilt helped the team". Sourav also praised Dhoni's much-improved fitness and said that CSK captain has done of lot of work on the physical aspect. But according to Sourav, the fact that Dhoni felt wanted in CSK was the gamechanger. Dada said the feeling that 'you are still wanted' is extremely important and helps legends to give their extra.

Sourav also referred to his playing days and recollected how Indian selectors backed Rahul Dravid after 2007 England team. And the Wall of Indian cricket repayed the trust by hitting four centuries in 2011 England tour. According to dada, great players need to be handled gently with love and respect. And more often than not, those players live up to their billing. Sourav also rejected the raging age debate saying it is not a big factor in the game.

Dada was probably alluding to the fact that Dhoni was unceremoniously stripped off the captaincy of Royal Pune SuperGiants after failure in IPL 9. Dhoni played only as keeper-batsman in IPL 10, but didn't exactly set the stage of fire even though the team reached final.

Sourav too was let go by KKR after three years. In his biography, the former Indian captain expressd dismay about the decision. Maybe he was also recalling the treatment he received, when talking about Mahendra Singh Dhoni.