IndVsSL: Rohit Sharma returns to Mumbai for a day to undergo routine medical check-up

He will return to Sri Lanka on August 4

Rohit Sharma, who is part of the India Test squad in Sri Lanka, will return to Mumbai for a routine medical check up.

"The BCCI medical team confirms that batsman Mr. Rohit Sharma will undergo a scheduled medical check up, as a follow up after his recent surgery," said the BCCI in a statement.

"There is no health or fitness concern and Mr. Rohit Sharma will fly to Mumbai later today i.e. August 3, 2017, and will rejoin the team tomorrow i.e. August 4, 2017," it added.

Sharma underwent a thigh surgery in London back in November. He had returned to competitive cricket only in the IPL held in April-May. The stylish right-hander has not made the playing eleven of the two Tests in Sri Lanka.

In the one-off tour match against Sri Lanka Board President's XI, Sharma had scored 38