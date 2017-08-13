INDvsSL: From Hardik Pandya's string of records to Kuldeep Yadav's feat- Stats highlights from Day 2 of 3rd Test

Statistical highlights after the second day of the third and final Test between India and Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Sunday.

# Sri Lanka's first innings score of 135 is the second lowest in Tests at Pallekele. Sri Lanka had scored 117 vs Australia last year.

# The aforesaid total is their second lowest score vs India in Tests in Sri Lanka behind the 134 at Colombo (PSS) in 2015.

# Sri Lanka faced 37.4 overs in the first innings of the Test. Just two times in the first innings of a home Test, they have faced even less overs - 28.2 when totalling 71 vs Pakistan at Kandy in 1994 and 34.2 when posting 117 vs Australia at Pallekele last year.

# India have taken first innings lead of 309 in the first Test, followed by 439 in the second and 352 in the third.

# Vishwa Fernando (2/87) has produced his best bowling performance in Tests, surpassing the 1 for 16 vs Australia at Galle last year.

# Hardik Pandya became the fifth Indian player to post a maiden first-class hundred in a Test match, joining Vijay Manjrekar, Kapil Dev, Ajay Ratra and Harbhajan Singh.

# Pandya's previous highest Test score was 50 on Test debut vs Sri Lanka at Galle last month.

# Pandya has batted in three innings so far in Tests, maintaining strike rate of 100-plus everytime he came to the crease. His runs' tally in three innings is 178 (ave.59.33) at a strike rate of 107.87.

# Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya were involved in a 62- run stand - the highest by a visiting pair for the eighth wicket in Tests at Pallekele.

# Lakshan Sandakan (5/132) has recorded his best bowling figures, outstripping the 4 for 58 on Test debut against Australia at Pallekele in July 2016

# Sandakan is the second Sri Lankan bowler after Rangana Herath (5/54 vs Australia last year) to produce a five-wicket haul in Tests at Pallekele

# Hardik Pandya during his maiden century (108 off 96 balls) hit seven sixes. He has equalled an Indian record for most sixes in a Test innings by a number 8 or lower order batsman. As number eight batsman, Harbhajan Singh, in the course of his brilliant unbeaten knock of 111 off 116 balls vs New Zealand at Hyderabad in 2010-11, had posted seven sixes..

# Pandya had scored 107(1* to 108*) before lunch on the second day in an extended session and became the first Indian batsman to make 100 runs or more before lunch on any day of a Test match.

# Thirty six sixes have been posted in the current rubber - a record in any Test series played in Sri Lanka, eclipsing the 29 between Australia and Sri Lanka in the three-Test series in 2003-04.

# Pandya posted 26 runs (446660) off Malinda Pushpakumara - the most by an Indian batsman in an over in a Test innings, surpassing the 24 each hit by Sandeep Patil (at Manchester in 1982) and Kapil Dev (at Lord's in 1990) - both against England.

# Kuldeep Yadav's excellent figures of 4 for 40 are his best in Tests, eclipsing his 4 for 68 vs Australia at Dharamsala in March 2017.