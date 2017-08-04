IndVsSL 2nd Test: From R Ashwin’s fastest double to India’s 600-plus score, here are the statistical highlights

# India's total of 622 for nine wickets declared is their sixth highest score away from home in Tests - their second highest in Sri Lanka next only to the 707 at Colombo, SSC in 2010.

# In India's total of 622 for nine wickets declared, six fifty-plus innings have been recorded - a distinction registered for the seventh time for India in Tests. As regards an overseas Test, the same has happened for the second time - the first time was against England at The Oval in 2007 - Dinesh Karthik (91), Rahul Dravid (55), Sachin Tenulkar (82), VVS Laxman (51), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (92) and Anil Kumble (110 not out)in India's total of 664.

# India have recorded 600-plus totals in consecutive Tests for the third time.

# India have posted six totals of 600 or more in Tests since December 2016. Except for Australia (one instance), no other team has achieved the said feat since the said period.

# Ravindra Jadeja's 70 not out is his highest Test score away from home - his second highest overall next only to the 90 vs England at Mohali in November 2016.

# Jadeja's first fifty vs Sri Lanka is his eighth in Tests - his second away from home. His previous highest score away from home was 68 vs England at Lord's in 2014.

# Jadeja's batting record in Tests this year is superb - his tally being 288 in 10 innings, including four fifties, at an average of 48.00 - his highest in a calendar year.

# The Sri Lankan spinners have conceded 516 runs - Herath 154, Pushpakumara 156, de Silva (59) and Dilruwan Perera (147) - the fifth highest in a Test innings - the dubious distinction is held by India (700 runs) in Sri Lanka's total of 952 for six wickets declared - Rajesh Chauhan 276, Anil Kumble 223, Nilesh Kulkarni 195, Sachin Tendulkar (2) and Rahul Dravid (4).

# Malinda Pushpakumara has conceded 156 runs and became the fifth Sri Lankan bowler to concede 150 runs or more in an innings on Test debut. The unwanted world record in Tests is held by Sri Lanka's Suraj Randiv. He had conceded 222 runs while taking two wickets off 73 overs against India at Colombo (SSC) in 2010.

# Ravichandran Ashwin has taken only 51 Tests to complete the all-rounders' unique double of 2,000 runs and 250 wickets in Tests - the least number of matches taken by an all-rounder for this double, obliterating Richard Hadlee's distinction of reaching the double in 54 Tests.

# Before Ashwin's double of 2,000 runs and 200 wickets, three Indian all-rounders had accomplished the double in Tests - Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh.

# Only three all-rounders - Ian Botham (42 Tests), Imran Khan (50) and Kapil Dev (50) have taken less Tests than Ashwin for the double of 2,000 runs and 200 wickets.

# Ajinkya Rahane (132), Ravichandran Ashwin (54) and Wriddhiman Saha (67) have provided the seventh occasion when number 5, 6 & 7 batsmen have recorded fifty-plus scores in the same Test innings for India. The said instance is India's second vs Sri Lanka - the first was in the 1997-98 Nagpur Test - Mohammad Azharuddin (62), Sourav Ganguly (99) and Anil Kumble (78).

# For the first time, the aforesaid distinction has been registered in an away Test for India.