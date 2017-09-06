India v/s Sri Lanka, T20: Live score, updates and commentary

Follow live score, updates and commentary of the lone T20 between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo.

India take on Sri Lanka in a one-off T20 in Colombo on Wednesday. After registering clean sweeps in the Test (3-0) and ODI (5-0) series, Virat Kohli and Co would want to end the tour with a win and return home unbeaten.

The game provides Team India an opportunity to fine-tune their team combination ahead of the upcoming home T20 series against Australia and New Zealand.

Here are live updates:

'20:21

Munaweera steps out and deposits Chahal into the stands!

Another one!

Munaweera dances down the track once again to send the ball deep into the crowd.

Follows that up with a delightful late-cut for four.

The right-hander has been unstoppable up until now. He has raced to 49 off 25.

SL - 84/3 after 9 overs.

'20:17

Excellent first over from Kuldeep Yadav.

Just two runs from it.

Remember, India are playing with three spinners tonight.

Dhoni would have been such an accomplished pickpocket #SLvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) September 6, 2017

The thing about @msdhoni is it is as if the ball is supposed to end up in Dhoni's gloves only. #SLvIND You can't, can't beat him at all. — Nikhil (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 6, 2017

MS Dhoni once again beats the stopwatch. #SLvIND — Moulin (@Moulinparikh) September 6, 2017

Hmmmm... harsh one that !!! #SLvIND No benefit of doubt there for @Angelo69Mathews — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) September 6, 2017

'20:14

OUT!

Lightening quick from Dhoni!

Chahal tosses it up, the ball drifts in towards Mathews, turns sharply after pitching and beats the bat.

Dhoni removes the bails in a flash while the batsman's foot is on the line. Mathews has to walk back after the third umpire says out.

This is a huge wicket for India!

SL 65/3 after 7 overs.

'20:08

Axar Patel comes into the attack, drifts on to Angelo Mathews' pads and is clipped for four.

Another one fired in, this time Munaweera slaps it to the fence.

Sensational stuff from Munaweera!

​Steps out and hits the ball over mid-off for four!

Sri Lanka have raced to 60 at the end of just the sixth over.

'20:04

Brilliant comeback by Bumrah!

​This is why he's considered one of the best in the world in this format of the game.

SL - 47/2 after 5 overs.

'20:01

OUT!

Dickwella trying to be too cheeky, has to take the long walk back.

A ridiculous attempt to scoop the ball over the slip cordon leads to the stumps being rattled by Bumrah.

Lanka have got quick runs but they cannot afford to lose wickets at this rate.

kohli went out to toss against five different captains in the nine international matches on this tour #SLvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) September 6, 2017

'19:59

Stunning shot from Munaweera!

Yuzvendra Chahal replaces Bumrah, gets greeted with a six off his first ball.

Back to back sixes for Munaweera!

First, a drive over covers, followed by a strike over the bowler's head.

This is brilliant batting from the Lankans!

​The Indian bowlers are being put under the pump early on.

A couple of fine googlys to end the over by Chahal.

​SL - 46/1 after 4 overs.

'19:54

What a shot from Dilshan Munaweera to start off!

Plays a classic, on the rise cover-drive for four.

Follows that up with a clean pick-up shot over square-leg for a boundary!

The Lankans have come out with a clear plan here.

SL - 32/1 after 3 overs.

'19:52

OUT!

Upul Tharanga gets a boundary through mid-wicket, tries to play across again but gets cleaned by instead.

Brave bowling from Bhuvi.

The Lankan skipper's horror series with the bat has finally come to an end.

'19:50

Jasprit Bumrah sharing the new ball with Bhuvi.

Dickwella plays his trademark flick over square-leg for four.

Follows that up with back to back, outrageous paddle sweeps for boundaries.

Smart shots by the left-hander, he knew well that a short fine-leg was in place.

This is a good start for the hosts.

SL - 19/0 after 2 overs.

'19:45

Slightly wayward from Bhuvi to start off.

Drifted on to the pads a couple of times there.

A hint of movement in the air for him.

Lanka get four runs from the first over.

'19:42

IND XI: RG Sharma, V Kohli, L Rahul, M Pandey, K Jadhav, MS Dhoni, A Patel, B Kumar, K Yadav, J Bumrah, Y Chahal — BCCI (@BCCI) September 6, 2017

SL XI: N Dickwella, U Tharanga, D Munaweera, A Priyanjan, A Mathews, D Shanaka, T Perera, Seekkuge, L Malinga, A Dananjaya, I Udana — BCCI (@BCCI) September 6, 2017

'19:41

Right, we're all set for the first ball here in Colombo.

Niroshan Dickwella has taken strike for Sri Lanka.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the new ball for India.

Here we go!

'19:26

Indian captain Virat Kohli has won the Toss yet again and elected to field first.

'19:15

The team talk ahead of the one-off T20I #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/ZIh1BzgYcQ — BCCI (@BCCI) September 6, 2017

'19:09

Hello everyone and welcome to live coverage of the lone T20 between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo.

There has been a delay in the Toss due to incessant rains.

The umpires have just done an inspection.

The Toss will now happen at 7.25 pm and the match will start at 7.40 pm.

Most importantly, the number of overs have not been reduced and it'll be a full game.