India v/s Sri Lanka: Sanjay Manjrekar favours batsmen taking dressing room help in DRS

Sri Lanka's Dilruwan Perera was caught on camera looking at the dressing room before he asked for a review on Sunday during the Kolkata test.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar is in favour of batsmen taking help from dressing room in case he has doubts while going for a review.

Manjrekar's statement came after Sri Lankan batsman Dilruwan Perera was caught on camera looking at the dressing room before he asked for a review to overturn an LBW decision by onfield umpire Nigel Llong during the ongoing first Test against India at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The former India cricketer feels rules should be "fair" and equal for both fielding and batting side.

"What we saw on TV it gave a feel that there was some indication from the dressing room to go for DRS (Decision Review System). But obviously, there is no proof of that," he said.

"But going forward I feel rules need to be looked at and if needed they should be changed. I think if you are a batting side and within 15 seconds if a batsman wants to look towards dressing room to get some clue, that shouldn't be big a deal.

"A fielding side has 11 players and they can have a word with each other before going for a review. Rules should be fair for both teams," Majrekar added.

Majrekar has called on the administrators of the game to think on these lines and if needed amend the rules to make it equal for both sides.

"The whole idea is to get as many decisions right.

Currently it's (batsmen looking at dressing room for clue) not allowed but they (ICC) should look at it," he said.

The 'brain fade' episode came to limelight once again today after Perera did a Steve Smith, who had also looked at the dressing room for hints after his dismissal during the second Test in Bangalore last March.

The incident happened in the last ball of 57th over with Perera yet to open his account when he was struck on the backfoot by an indipper. The ball was clearly in-line and was given out by Llong.

Perera first looked at his partner Rangana Herath and started walking back immediately towards the pavilion. But he suddenly opted to review after turning towards the dressing room.

It was, however, not clear whether any assistance came from the dressing room.

The decision was eventually overturned as the impact was marginally outside the line and Perera survived but strangely there was no protest from Virat Kohli and company.