India v/s Sri Lanka, 5th ODI: IND need 239 runs to complete series whitewash

India need to score 239 runs to win to final ODI and complete a whitewash in the five-match series against Sri Lanka. The hosts were all out for 238 in their innings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up five wickets for the visitors.

Sri Lanka skipper Upul Tharanga won the toss and decided to bat first after rain and wet outfield delayed the start of the game. The hosts lost Dickwell and Munaveera early, both falling to Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Tharanga, returning to the side after a two-match suspension, batted with flair from the other end and scored boundaries freely to keep the scoring rate up. However, he fell to Bumrah after scoring 48.

Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Thirimanne then put on for the fourth wicket to steady the innings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar broke the partnership when he sent back Thirimanne for 67.

Mathews then fell to Kuldeep Yadav, soon followed by Harasnga de Silva who was run out. MS Dhoni then completed his 100th stumping in ODI to sent back Akila Dananjaya.

Dhoni surpassed Kumar Sangakkara to become the wicketkeeper with most stumpings in one-day internationals.

Bumrah and Kumar then accounted for Pushpakumara and Siriwardana to hasten the end of the Sri Lankan innings. Malinga was the last one to go, he fell to Bhuvneshwar in the last over.

Bhuvneshwar finished with the figures of 5 for 42.

Earlier, Sri Lanka made only one change to their XI from that match, with Tharanga replacing Kusal Mendis.

India, meanwhile, made four changes, with Ajinkya Rahane opening the batting in place of Shikhar Dhawan, who has returned to India to attend to his ailing mother, Kedar Jadhav replacing KL Rahul in the middle order, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal coming in for Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel.

With the allrounder Pandya out of the side, India are fielding a combination with six batsmen and five specialist bowlers for the first time in the series.

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilshan Munaweera, Upul Tharanga (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Milinda Siriwardana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Malinda Pushpakumara, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Malinga.

India: Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.