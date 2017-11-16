India v/s Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Kolkata rain delays toss at Eden Gardens

Light rain has delayed the toss and start of play in the first test between India and Sri Lanka at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Wet weather has been forecast for the first three days and rain began to fall 15 minutes before the scheduled toss.

Nagpur and Delhi host the other matches of the three-test series, which will be followed by three one-dayers and as the same number of Twenty20 Internationals between the neighbours.

India captain Virat Kohli admitted to being in a familiar dilemma over the team's opening combination going into the first test against Sri Lanka beginning at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

The right-handed duo of Murali Vijay and Lokesh Rahul have remained India's trusted batsmen upfront but the former's wrist injury opened an unlikely door for Shikhar Dhawan when they toured Sri Lanka earlier this year.

The Delhi left-hander responded by grabbing the opportunity with both hands, smashing two centuries to claim the man-of-the-series award as India completed a 3-0 whitewash in the test series.

A fit-again Vijay is hoping to reclaim his spot in the three-test series against Sri Lanka but Kohli confirmed the situation is not so straightforward. "That situation has always been (like this for a while)," Kohli told reporters on Wednesday.

"The balance has swung every now and then, between two guys doing well and one of them missing out. It happened with KL (Rahul) initially, it happened with Shikhar in between. It's very difficult to pick two out of three when all three are so good and have done so well."

