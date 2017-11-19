WATCH | Brain-fade 2.0: Twitter erupts as Dilruwan Perera turns towards dressing room before a review

The whole incident was caught on TV camera, as commentators began referring to the Steve Smith 'cheatgate' controversy.

Sri Lankan batsman Dilruwan Perera was on Sunday caught on camera looking at the dressing room before he asked for a review to overturn an LBW decision by onfield umpire Nigel Llong.

Perera seemed to have endured a possible 'brain fade' moment like Australian skipper Steve Smith, who had also looked at the dressing room for hints after his dismissal during the second Test in Bangalore last March.

The incident happened in the last ball of 57th over with Perera yet to open his account when he was struck on the backfoot by an indipper. The ball was clearly in-line and was given out by Llong. Perera first looked at his partner Rangana Herath and started walking back immediately towards the pavilion. But he suddenly opted to review after turning towards the dressing room.

It was, however, not clear whether any assistance came from the dressing room. The whole incident was caught on TV camera, as commentators began referring to the Steve Smith 'cheatgate' controversy. The decision was eventually overturned as the impact was marginally outside the line and Perera survived but strangely there was no protest from Virat Kohli and Co.

During the Bangalore Test in March, Kohli had fought over Smith's decision and it had snowballed into a big controversy. The Indian cricketers on Sunday seemed to have overlooked the entire incident despite Perera being clearly caught in the moment looking at the dressing room.

According the ICC Standard Test Match Playing Conditions for 2016-17, the umpires may decline a review if they believe the fielding captain or batsman has received any outside input.

"The captain may consult with the bowler and other fielders or the two batsmen may consult with each other prior to deciding whether to request a PlayerReview," the Playing Conditions states. "Under no circumstances is any player permitted to query an umpire about any aspect of a decision before deciding on whether or not to request a Player Review.

"If the umpires believe that the captain or batsman has received direct or indirect input emanating other than from the players on the field, then they may at their discretion decline the request for a Player Review. In particular, signals from the dressing room must not be given."

Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident

@bhogleharsha @ICC when a batsman take a sigh of signal from dressing roomnot a good sign for the game of cricket. As you challenging spirit of umpiring #IndvsSL #EdenGardens pic.twitter.com/dYqKFhQCZw — satya (@yogeshsatya4545) November 19, 2017

Was that a 'brainfade' moment for Dilruwan???? #INDvSL — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) November 19, 2017

#IndvsSL Dilruwan Perera got instructions from SL dressing room to go for DRS. Sri Lankan cricket is always lacks in sportsmanship. They will go further down in the game of Cricket.#Shame — Nagarajan (@Nagarajan000) November 19, 2017

If an Indian player had done what Dilruwan Perera just did, all hell would have broken loose already. — सज्जन लौंडा (@Sajjanlaunda) November 19, 2017

Common sl @OfficialSLC , play fair.. We dont want to see another brainfade moment here in India Vs India in tests #dilruwanperera#INDvSL — srikrishna (@1998Srikrishna) November 19, 2017

What just happened there? #DilruwanPerera walks back and suddenly decides to use DRS? There was definitely some indication from the dressing room which needs to be looked into. #INDvSL — Suhail (@imroz_suhail) November 19, 2017

Dilruwan turned and look upto the dressing room and then he took the review. Pure inspiration for the Aussies! #INDvSL — Prajakta Bhawsar (@ViratsFangirl18) November 19, 2017

Very sad, Sri Lanka, this Dilruwan “brain fade.” Caught on camera looking at the dressing room, hands there gesturing to him to review. Ghost of Steve Smith lives on #IndvSL — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) November 19, 2017

Might have just been an instinctive reaction but clearly against the rules..the batsmen should have realised it and walked. You got it all wrong dilruwan.#INDvSL @OfficialSLC — IndianCricketFans (@ICFans) November 19, 2017

