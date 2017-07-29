India v/s Sri Lanka | 1st Test, Day 4: Live streaming and where to watch in India

Here's how you can watch live action from day four of the first Test between Sri Lanka and India.

India v/s Sri Lanka

First Test, Day Four

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle

Time: 10 am (IST - Saturday, July 29)

On TV: Sony Six and Sony Six HD

Live Streaming: Sonyliv.com

A dominant India spared Sri Lanka the ignominy of a follow-on but Virat Kohli and Abhinav Mukund struck fluent half-centuries to tighten the touring side's grip on the first test on Friday.

The world's top-ranked test team shot out their depleted hosts for 291 to take a 309-run first innings lead and were 189-3 after third day's play at the Galle International Stadium.

Sri Lanka, already a batsman short after Asela Gunaratne fractured his thumb, received a new setback when Rangana Herath, leading the side in absence of ailing regular skipper Dinesh Chandimal, left the field with a hand injury.

India captain Kohli was unbeaten on 76 at stumps, after adding 133 runs with Mukund whose dismissal for 81 signalled the end of the day's play.

(Inputs from Reuters)