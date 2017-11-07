India v/s New Zealand 3rd T20I: Time, live streaming and where to watch on TV

All you need to know about the 3rd T20 International match between India and New Zealand to be played at the Green Field Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

India v/s New Zealand, 3rd T20I

Date: November 7, Tuesday

Time: 7 pm IST

Venue: Green Field Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

​TV: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

India will look to seal the series against New Zealand when the two sides meet in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

However, there are chances that the fun of the decider match could be spoiled by rain. Thiruvananthapuram has witnessed heavy rain since last three days, which has kept the players inside and the ground under covers.

If rain acts as a spoiler, both the teams will have to share the trophy.

Also, if this happens, it would be a big disappointment for the people of Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of Kerala, as the third T20I between India and New Zealand will mark the return of international cricket here.

The last time an international match played in the state capital was in 1988 when it hosted India's match against West Indies.

The contest is expected to be one of a kind in India with local administration calling for ‘zero waste’.

The T20I series is currently square at 1-1. Team India had won the first game at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium by 53 runs, before the Kiwis equalled the series with a 40-run victory at Rajkot.

