India vs Ireland - Watch: When 'DRS King' MS Dhoni saved Yuzvendra Chahal from embarrassment

India achieved a comfortable victory in the first T20 International against Ireland on Wednesday. While the first half of the match offered great entertainment with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan going hammer and tongs, the second innings proved to be rather dull with the hosts managing just 132 in reply to India's 208.

There was, however, one moment during Ireland's chase at the Malahide Cricket Club that caught people's attention. Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known to be a master when it comes to using the Decision Review System (DRS), and on Wednesday, he once again showed how his game is always on point.

The incident happened in the seventh over of the Ireland innings. Yuzvendra Chahal had opener James Shannon plumb in front but the umpire deemed it not out. As all Indian players do, Yuzi looked up at Dhoni to see if they should opt for a review. The leg-spinner had forgotten that DRS is not being used in this two-match T20I series. MSD was quick to wave his hands and remind Chahal that there was no option of taking a review.

Dhoni is available, DRS is not! pic.twitter.com/bNfCviFJeI — Anshul kothari (@cricketvideo18) June 27, 2018

India warmed up for their tour of England with a routine 76-run victory over Ireland in Dublin on Wednesday in their 100th-ever T20I game. Virat Kohli's side were given the perfect preparation for more onerous tasks later on their tour when they made the most of warm conditions to post 208 for five off their 20 overs in the first of the two-match series.

Ireland, who are ranked 14 places below India, were never really in the hunt after losing a wicket in the second over and finished on 132 for nine. Indian opener Rohit Sharma top scored with 97, batting through to the final over before being bowled trying to go for the big hit that would have brought up his century.

India, who left out Dinesh Karthik for Suresh Raina and played two spinners, only lost their first wicket in the 16th over when Shikhar Dhawan departed for 74 after putting on 160 with Rohit. Three Indian wickets fell in a thrilling final over -- including Kohli for only his second international T20 duck -- although they still managed to end their innings with a six. Peter Chase was Ireland's most successful bowler with four for 35.

Ireland struggled to overcome the early loss of the belligerent Paul Sterling (1) and although James Shannon struck some heavy blows in his 60, there was never much chance of their repeating some of their previous limited-over successes which have seen then beat Pakistan and England over 50 overs.

Slow left-armer Kuldeep Yadav was India's most successful bowler with four for 21 from his four overs. Spin partner Yuzvendra Chahal also weighed in with three wickets.

India play Ireland again at the same venue on Friday before heading to England for three T20s, three ODIs and five Test matches.

