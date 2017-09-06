India v/s England: Schedule, Dates, Venue for the 2018 tour

India will commence their two-month long tour to England next year with the three-match Twenty20 series and will cap it off with five Tests, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Tuesday.

The two teams will play three Twenty20 Internationals, starting July 3 at Old Trafford, followed by three One-day Internationals and then the five Tests at the Edgbaston, the Lord's, Trent Bridge, the Rose Bowl and The Oval.

"A five-Test series against India is at the heart of next summer's international programme. This is always a much- anticipated contest which attracts a huge following across the globe for the five-day game," ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison said in a press release.

England's summer will start in May with two Test matches against Pakistan at Lord's and Headingley, before they play a one-off one-day game against Scotland in Edinburgh, followed by five One-day Internationals and a T20 match against Australia later that month.

India's tour to England schedule:

July 3: 1st T20, Old Trafford

July 6: 2nd T20, Sophia Gardens

July 8: 3rd T20, County Ground

July 12: 1st ODI, Trent Bridge

July 14: 2nd ODI, Lord's

July 17: 3rd ODI, Headingley

August 1-5: 1st Test, Edgbaston

August 9-13: 2nd Test, Lord's.

August 18-22: 3rd Test, Trent Bridge

August 30-September 3: 4th Test, Rose Bowl

September 7-11: 5th Test, The Oval.