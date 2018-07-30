India is a great Test side, we are focussing on individual players, England's Jos Buttler says ahead of 1st Test

England's wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has called India an "outstanding Test match team", as the two sides inched closer to Wednesday's much-anticipated series opener at Edgbaston.

India and England are set to lock horns in a five-match Test series.

"It's a great group and India are an outstanding Test match team so it is going to be a huge series for everyone involved, there are some great match-ups," Buttler wrote in 'Sky Sports'.

"We'll prepare well and have plans for individual players in the opposition but it also comes back to what we do well as a side and, especially in home conditions, what works for us. That's what the guys will be focusing on."

Buttler's highest Test score is 85, which he made on debut against India four years ago and he would look to reach his maiden three-digit figure in this series.

"We've had an incredible summer and I don't think we should moan about it too much but the pitches might be a bit drier. I'm sure English conditions - cloud cover and swing - will still be very prevalent in the series though.

"I don't think it's going to be quite subcontinental conditions but in international cricket you need to adapt to all conditions, whether that be home or away. The side that does that the best will have a good series." Buttler is anticipating a lot of support for the star-studded visiting side.

"I'm sure there will be some great atmospheres over the new few weeks, the Indian fans are very loud and I'm sure there will be plenty of support for us, from the Barmy Army, in amongst it as well," he wrote.

"It should make for some really exciting Test matches in front of such good crowds." Buttler also discussed the much-debated Test recall of Adil Rashid.

"Since the squad for the first Test was announced last week there has been a lot of talk in the media about Adil Rashid's inclusion - I think it's a really exciting selection.

"Adil is an immensely talented bowler and he's bowling as well as I've seen him bowl at the minute, he's had a fantastic summer. I'm sure it's exciting for him and it's exciting for English cricket to have him back.