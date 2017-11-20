IND v/s SL, 1st Test: India set 231 run target for Sri Lanka as Virat Kohli scores 50th international century

India declared at 352 for 8 in their second inning setting a 231 run target for Sri Lanka.

Virat Kohli scored his 50th international century as India set a 231 run target for Sri Lanka on the fifth day of the opening test match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. This is Virat Kohli's 18th Test hundred and his first at the Eden Gardens.

Kohli hit a six to get to three figures. He immediately declared at 352 for 8 half an hour before team, remaining unbeaten on 104.

Mohammed Shami, who has batted well in the first innings, remained unbeaten on 12 off 11 balls as he and Kohli added some quick runs for the 9th wicket.

Earlier, Sri Lanka paceman Suranga Lakmal's inspired spell on the fifth and final morning of their series opener gave his side hope of registering a maiden test win on Indian soil on Monday.

The touring side have failed to record an away victory in 17 tests against their hosts and will need quick wickets after lunch to end that run when India resume on 251 for five in their second innings, a lead of 129 with two sessions remaining.

At the break, India captain Virat Kohli was unbeaten on 41 with Ravichandran Ashwin yet to score at the other end.

The 30-year-old Lakmal was the most successful bowler for Sri Lanka in the first innings of the three-test series with four wickets and he returned to haunt the world's top-ranked side with a triple strike in the second.

After resuming on 171-1, India were cruising, before Lakmal got a delivery to jag back off the seam and breach KL Rahul's defence to dismiss the right-hander for 79.

Lakmal then sent back the dependable Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in the same over to reduce the hosts to 213-4.

Dilruwan Perera dived forward to complete a brilliant catch to dismiss Pujara for 22, while Rahane was out leg before without scoring.

Kohli, who appeared unsure of his footwork at the start of his innings, then added 36 for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja to steady the ship before his partner perished to off-spinner Perera shortly before lunch.