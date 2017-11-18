IND v/s SL, 1st Test: India cheated of 5 runs? Virat Kohli gets angry after Umpire fails to award 'fake fielding' penalty

Virat Kohli was unhappy and gestured towards the cameras for a penalty of five runs.

The ICC has recently introduced a new rule about ‘fake fielding’ and it has generated some debate. According to the rule in case of fake fielding the batting side will be awarded 5 runs. Many feel that the rule is ridiculous and penalises fielders for being clever. However, in spite of the debate this remains the rule.

This is the reason India captain Virat Kohli was left fuming when on-field Umpires Nigel Llong and Richard Kettleborough did not penalise Sri Lanka ‘5 runs’ for their skipper Dinesh Chandimal’s fake fielding on Saturday. India are playing Sri Lanka in the 1st test of the 3-match series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

This incident took place on Saturday when Bhuvneshwar Kumar was batting. He pushed one through covers and while he was attempting to come back for the second run, cover fielder Dinesh Chandimal, put in a slide even when the ball was nowhere near him.

According to the new ICC rules, this is fake fielding. However, on-field umpires decided against handing a penalty. This left an animated Indian skipper Virat Kohli visibly unimpressed as he gestured towards the cameras for a penalty of five runs.

Incidentally, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has recently changed the norms and introduced a law of penalising teams whose fielders engage in ‘fake fielding’. A similar incident had occurred during the recently concluded JLT Cup in Australia where Queensland Bulls’s Marnus Labuschagne was penalised for ‘fake fielding’.

According to the lawmakers of the game this action is against the spirit of cricket. MCC’s new Law 41.5 states that “It is unfair for any fielder willfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball.”