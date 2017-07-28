Ind vs SL 1st test: From Kohli's feat to Mukund registering his highest score, stats highlights of Day 3

Statistical highlights after the third day's play in the opening cricket Test between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle on Friday.

# Abhinav Mukund (81) has registered his highest Test score, surpassing the 62 vs West Indies at Roseau in July 2011.

# After making 38, 0, 13, 12, 15, 6 and 3 in his last seven innings, Virat Kohli (76 not out) has scored a fifty in Tests - his last fifty-plus innings being 204 vs Bangladesh at Hyderabad in February this year.

# Thanks to his unbeaten 76, Kohli's average for this year is now a respectable (45.87) - his tally being 367 in nine innings, including a hundred and a fifty.

# Since recording 110 off 240 balls vs India at Colombo (SSC) in 2015, Angelo Matthews' 83 off 130 balls is his highest Test score.

# Matthews enjoys splendid record in Tests at home, aggregating 2580 at an average of 51.60 in 38 Tests, including four hundreds and 14 fifties.

# As compared to Matthews' average of 70-plus in Tests in 2013 (74.60) and 2014 (77.33), his average slipped to 42.25 in 2015; 28.84 in 2016 and 32.71 in 2017.

# As captain in Tests, Matthews' average is 50.94 and when not captain, his average is 40.37.

# Dilruwan Perera (92 not out) has posted his second highest Test score next only to the 95 vs Pakistan at Sharjah in January 2014.

# Just two number seven batsmen have scored more for Sri Lanka vs India - the highest two innings are 154 not out by Prasanna Jayawardene at Ahmedabad in November 2009 and 136 not out by Hashan Tillakaratne at Colombo (SSC) in August 2001.

# Dilruwan Perera has posted three innings of fifty-plus in his last four outings in Tests - the sequence being 50 vs Bangladesh, 33 and 29 not out vs Zimbabwe and 92 not out vs India.

# Shikhar Dhawan (190 & 14), for the first time in a Test match, has posted 200 runs or more in a Test match. He became the fourth Indian player to score 200 runs or more in a Test match vs Sri Lanka.

# Dhawan has joined Virender Sehwag (twice) - 293 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, in 2009 and 251 at Galle in 2008, Rahul Dravid - 215 at Ahmedabad in 2009 and Sachin Tendulkar - 203 at SSC, Colombo in 2010.

# Abhinav Mukund and Virat Kohli have batted together in a Test match for the first time although both made Test debut together in the same Test (vs West Indies at Kingston in June 2011).

# Kohli is the seventh Indian skipper to aggregate 1,000 or more in overseas Tests - his runs' tally is 1026 (ave 64.12) in eleven Tests, joining Sourav Ganguly (1693), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (1591), Mohammad Azharuddin (1517), Rahul Dravid (1219), Sachin Tendulkar (1098) and Sunil Gavaskar (1023).

# Kohli is the only Indian skipper to register sixty-plus average overseas in Tests (minimum 1000 runs).