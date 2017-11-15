IND v/s SL 1st Test: Despite a great record, Rohit Sharma not likely to play at Eden Gardens

Rohit Sharma is unlikely to get a chance to resurrect his Test career at one of his favourite ground.

He may have a love affair with the ground but Rohit Sharma is most likely to find himself on the bench as India take on Sri Lanka in the 1st match of the 3-match series in Kolkata at Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Sharma’s record at Eden Gardens has been phenomenal over the years. He scored his first Test century at the stadium in his debut against West Indies in 2013. Last year, when India were playing New Zealand at Eden Gardens, Sharma made 82 runs taking India out of trouble after the top order has fallen early.

Sharma's record at the ground in the limited overs format is even more astounding- he has scored the highest individual ODI score of 264 against Sri Lanka at the venue. In IPL, the Mumbai Indians captain his maiden century against KKR in 2012 here.

Still, Sharma is unlikely to feature in the playing XI when India take the field on Thursday.

Rohit has struggled to be a consistent player in the longer format. If India decide to go with are likely to play five bowlers – three pacers and two spinners – he will have to content with sitting on the bench at his favourite ground.

After Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha, who are bound to play only four places remain availible. Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who has been great form in Test cricket, seems to be the more sensible choice in the middle order. Cheteshwar Pujara, who recently scored his 12th first-class cricket double century is also in supreme touch.

There is already stiff competition for the opening slot with – Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Murali Vijay – all in good touch.