In 500th Ranji match, Siddesh Lad saves Mumbai the blushes

Siddhesh Lad's preparation to save Mumbai from defeat began on Saturday evening when the team was down by 404 runs on first innings.

He played another grinding innings to realise what he set out to achieve, helping Mumbai an honourable draw against Baroda in their 500th Ranji Trophy match.

“Mentally, the plan was to not become out. It hurt me to find Mumbai in this situation (trail Baroda by a huge margin), especially in our 500th Ranji match. That motivated me to bat on and on,” the 25-year-old right-hander who batted at five-down for an unbeaten 71, said after the match on Sunday.

“The only thing on my mind was to save the game. Having seen senior players like Aditya Tare and Abhishek Nayar do it repeatedly for Mumbai, talking to them how they went about in such situations, I have gained confidence. Seeing them for a while now, I have learned how to do it,” Lad admitted.

There were only four fours in his knock. The situation demanded him and the other Mumbai batsmen to see out the day without losing all 10 wickets. On how he curbs the scoring shots time and again for Mumbai, Lad said: I have always loved playing for the team and not for myself.

When the team needs runs, I score. When the team wants me to defend, I defend,” Lad said.

The mental toughness was ingrained in him by fighting his way through crowded local trains from childhood, travelling from Gorai for practice.

A batsman can easily loose concentration when the close-in fielders become noise. Baroda fielders continuously were talking to the Mumbai batsmen in an attempt to disturb their focus. But, Lad was not to fall victim to such tactics.

“I enjoy playing in such situations. When they are talking constantly, that makes me more determined,” he said.

Lad's yet another meaningful knock will be required when Mumbai travel to Ongole to take Andhra from November 17. With 11 points from four matches, Mumbai need to garner maximum points from their remaining two games to be assured of a knock out berth.