If Kohli was a team, it would have qualified for WC 2019 ahead of Sri Lanka: Twitter hails Indian captain

Virat Kohli celebrates his half century against Sri Lanka (PTI)
alt DNA Web Team | Updated: Sep 6, 2017, 10:58 PM IST, DNA webdesk

Kohli made 82 of 54 balls

Indian captain Virat Kohli's 82 of 54 deliveries in the only T20 international between India and Sri Lanka cemented his position as the best limited overs player of this generation, and one of the greatest every to play ODIs and T20s. On his way to 82, Kohli also became the highest run scorer in T20 chases, overtaking New Zealand's Brendon McCullum. He also is the third highest T20 scorer, behind McCullum and Sri Lanka's Tilakratne Dilshan.

Twitter was full of praise for the Indian captain. Here's what people had to say.

Earlier, India won the toss and chose to field. Dilshan Munaweera smashed his maiden half-century while debutant Ashan Priyanjan played a useful hand to guide Sri Lanka to a respectable 170 for seven in the lone Twenty20 match.

