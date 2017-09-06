If Kohli was a team, it would have qualified for WC 2019 ahead of Sri Lanka: Twitter hails Indian captain

Indian captain Virat Kohli's 82 of 54 deliveries in the only T20 international between India and Sri Lanka cemented his position as the best limited overs player of this generation, and one of the greatest every to play ODIs and T20s. On his way to 82, Kohli also became the highest run scorer in T20 chases, overtaking New Zealand's Brendon McCullum. He also is the third highest T20 scorer, behind McCullum and Sri Lanka's Tilakratne Dilshan.

Twitter was full of praise for the Indian captain. Here's what people had to say.

The umpire is no exception - Most of us have fallen for Kohli's batting.#IndvsSL pic.twitter.com/dSHpPD5A3D — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) September 6, 2017

Virat Kohli now has 1807* runs. Only Brendon McCullum (2140) and T Dilshan (1889) have more runs in T20 International cricket!#SLvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 6, 2017

Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest To 15000 Runs In International Cricket: Inng 333 - #KOHLI 336 - Hashim Amla 344 - Viv Richards#IndvsSL #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/P8lnKLpdPg — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) September 6, 2017

Ah! Virat Kohli was silent since I was busy in awe of how easily you break down chases. The only risk taken, didn't come off. Played, though — Nikhil (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 6, 2017

If Virat Kohli was a team it would have qualified for World Cup ahead of Sri Lanka for sure. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 6, 2017

Virat Kohli has scored 15K runs in international cricket, out of this he has scored 16K while chasing — Ra_Bies (@Ra_Bies) September 6, 2017

* A Thief ran away from jail* * Inspector gives keys of his bike to Kohli* Kohli: Why? He: mujhe pata hai tum use easily chase kar loge — Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) September 6, 2017

Seen it so many times but can't stop admiring how @imVkohli structures a run-chase. Almost like it were like a canvas to paint as he chooses — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 6, 2017

Earlier, India won the toss and chose to field. Dilshan Munaweera smashed his maiden half-century while debutant Ashan Priyanjan played a useful hand to guide Sri Lanka to a respectable 170 for seven in the lone Twenty20 match.