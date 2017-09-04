ICC ODI rankings: Virat Kohli consolidates top position, equals Sachin Tendulkar's record

Virat Kohli has consolidated his position as the number one ODI batsman with his 330 runs in the recently concluded 5-match series.

Virat, who made an unbeaten 110 in the last match of the series, sitting the top of the ICC ODI Rankings with 887 points.

Kohli, who is also top-ranked in T20Is, has increased his lead over Australia's David Warner from 12 to 26 points - equaling the highest ODI rating points by an India batsman, recorded by Sachin Tendulkar in 1998.

Apart from Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, moved into the top 10 of the batsmen's rankings after having a memorable series that saw them scoring 302 runs and 162 runs respectively.

Rohit, who was 14th before the start of the series, gained five slots to reach the ninth place while Dhoni gained two places to 10th position. Australia's David Warner continues to be second in the ICC ODI batsmen's ranking followed by South Africa's AB de Villiers and England's Joe Root.

Jasprit Bumrah, who was adjudged the Player of the series for taking 15 wickets in five matches, jumped 27 places from 31st to reach a career best fourth position in the ICC ODI rankings for the bowlers.

India remained third in the team rankings on par with Australia in terms of points.

ICC ODI Rankings (as on 4 September, after the India v Sri Lanka series)

Team Ranking

South Africa 119

Australia 117

India 117

England 113

New Zealand 111

Pakistan 95

Bangladesh 94

Sri Lanka 86

West Indies 78

Afghanistan 54

Zimbabwe 52

Ireland 41

Batsman Ranking (top 10)

1. Virat Kohli (Ind) 887

2. David Warner (Aus) 861

3. AB de Villiers (SA) 847

4. Joe Root (Eng) 799

5. Babar Azam (Pak) 786

6. Kane Williamson (NZ) 779

7. Quinton de Kock (SA) 769

8. Faf du Plessis (SA) 768

9. Rohit Sharma (Ind) 764

10. MS Dhoni (Ind) 749

Bowlers Ranking (top 10)

1. Josh Hazlewood (Aus) 732

2. Imran Tahir (SA) 718

3. Mitchell Starc (Aus) 701

4. Jasprit Bumrah (Ind) 687

5. Kagiso Rabada (SA) 685

6. Trent Boult (NZ) 665

7. Hasan Ali (Pak) 663

8. Sunil Narine (WI) 662

9. Rashid Khan (Afg) 647*

10. Axar Patel (Ind) 645*

All-Rounders (top five)

1. Shakib Al Hasan (Ban) 353

2. Md Hafeez (Pak) 339

3. Md Nabi (Afg) 329

4. Angelo Mathews (SL) 304

5. James Faulkner (Aus) 299