Here's why Shahid Afridi gave heartfelt thanks to Indian captain Virat Kohli

Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi today expressed gratitude to India skipper Virat Kohli for donating his bat for the Shahid Afridi Foundation.

"Thank you @imVkohli for your kind gesture in support of @SAFoundationN. Friends & supporters like you ensure #HopeNotOut for everyone," Afridi wrote on his twitter handle, attaching a picture of the bat. The Indian team had presented a Kohli shirt, signed by all the players, to Afridi when he retired from the international cricket last April.

The shirt, which fetched Rs 3 lakhs at an auction in London, had a message from the Team India captain, saying, "To Shahid Bhai, best wishes, always a pleasure playing against you."