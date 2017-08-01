Essel Group 90 years
Live Cricket Score
Here's why Harmanpreet Kaur will miss Kia Women's Super League

Here's why Harmanpreet Kaur will miss Kia Women's Super League

Harmanpreet Kaur (Reuters)
Tue, 1 Aug 2017-01:32pm , New Delhi , ANI

Harmanpreet Kaur plays for Surrey Stars.

Star Indian all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur will not participate in the upcoming Women's Super League in England because of a shoulder injury.

Harmanpreet was set to represent the Surrey Stars in the league. However, because of the shoulder injury sustained in the latter stages of the recently-concluded ICC Women's World Cup, she has been advised a month's rest followed by rehabilitation.

As per ESPNcricinfo, upon her return to India last week, she went through an MRI scan which confirmed a tear in her left shoulder.

Harmanpreet was the first Indian to be picked up for the Women's Big Bash League. And she was the second-highest run-getter for Sydney Thunder in her maiden stint at the Women's Big Bash in December-January.

The star all-rounder blasted an unbeaten 171 off 115 balls---the highest score by an Indian player, male or female, in a World Cup knockout match---and set the platform for a thrilling 36-run semi-final victory over Australia and helped her team reach the final where they lost to England.

 
Comments
 

Also Read