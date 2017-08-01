Here's what happened when Sourav Ganguly's BMW broke down at a busy thoroughfare

It's not everyday that the guards of a five-star facility on EM Bypass are taken aback to find City of Joy's most loved icon Sourav Ganguly getting down from yellow ambassador taxi to attend a BCCI meeting.

Ganguly, who has a fleet of mean machines, normally prefers riding his BMW, which broke down at Exide crossing. "The BMW broke down on Lee Road near Exide crossing. He hired a yellow taxi and rushed to the meeting," Ganguly's driver said. The former India captain was seen getting down from an ordinary yellow taxi outside the premises of the five-star luxury hotel that was delayed by half an hour.

The CAB president then chaired the technical committee meeting of the BCCI.