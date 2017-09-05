"I'll help you to live your dreams": Gautam Gambhir to bear education expenses of martyred Kashmiri cop

Gambhir will support the education of Zohra, the daughter of the assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police Abdul Rasheed who was martyred in an attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.

Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has never shied away from speaking his heart out in support of Indian security forces and personnel.

In another gesture of support and humanity, Gambhir has now decided to support the education of Zohra, the daughter of the assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police Abdul Rasheed who was martyred in an attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.

Gambhir wrote an emotional message on twitter, "Zohra, I can't put u 2 sleep wid a lullaby but I'll help u 2 wake up 2 live ur dreams. Will support ur education 4 lifetime #daughterofIndia"

The heart wrenching images of Zohra weeping inconsolably at her father's wreath-laying ceremony in Srinagar went viral and has moved many.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police had also reached out to the grieving daughter with a heart-felt message on the Facebook page of the DIG of South Kashmir. "Your tears have shaken many hearts," read the emotional message from the police officers to Zohra. "Remember we all are one family at this critical phase. Every drop of your tear sears our heart. May almighty give us the strength to go ahead with our mission of rendering services for the betterment of the society," the message read, asking Zohra to stay strong.

Donations started pouring in from all quarters after J&K police appealed to the citizens, asking them to contribute to welfare fund of policemen killed in the line of duty. The appeal was circulated on social media platforms a day after assistant sub inspector Abdul Rashid Shah was killed by terrorists.

This is not the first time Gambhir has made such a noble gesture. Gambhir has decided to support the children of the 25 CRPF men, who were recently killed in a Maoist attack in Chattisgarh's Sukma district.

"The Gautam Gambhir Foundation will take care of the entire education expenses of the children of these martyrs," Gambhir had then announced on his twitter page.