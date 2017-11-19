Former BCCI chief Anurag Thakur proposes jail term of at least 10 years for match fixing

A fine which shall be five times the amount involved in the match fixing must also be levied, says Thakur.

BJP MP and former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief Anurag Thakur has proposed a jail term of at least 10 years for match fixing and a fine five times the amount involved in the case in a private member's bill.

A regulatory body for sports federations, with the same powers as are vested in a civil court, should be set up to check such frauds, the bill, which is likely to be tabled in the winter session of Parliament, proposes.

Thakur said all sports federations would report to the proposed National Sports Ethics Commission in matters related to doping, match fixing, fraud of age, sexual harassment of women and other unethical practices in sports.

According to the bill, the commission would comprise six members, including four retired judges of either the Supreme Court or a high court and the members would be appointed in consultation with the Chief Justice of India.

There are also provisions in the bill for stringent punishments and fines for various frauds by both sportspersons and coaches.

"Any person found guilty of match fixing shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than 10 years and or with a fine which shall be five times the amount involved in the match fixing," the bill says.

It also proposes that the commission take suo-motu cognisance of any fraud in any sports and can summon the coach, sportsperson concerned or even the federation members.

Giving the rationale behind the bill, the former cricket board chief said there is nothing in any of the Indian laws which brings match fixing and other such offences under specific criminal law.

There is a need to check such offences under the legal system, he said, adding the bill fulfils the purpose of fair play, conducive environment for sports and justice to those wronged by others.