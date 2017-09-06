Essel Group 90 years
Even on a wheelchair MSD will stump faster than a 25-year-old: Twitter reacts to another brilliant stumping

Updated: Sep 6, 2017, 08:34 PM IST

India wicketkeeper MS Dhoni showcased his skills once again behind the stumps during the only T20 between Sri Lanka and India. Put into bat, Sri Lanka's Angelo Matthews was on strike and Yuzvendra Chahal bowled one that beat the bat. MS, known for his quick reflexes, whipped the bails off and appealed for a stumping. When the umpire said no, he called for a review and it turned out that the call was right.

Twitter was quick to react to Dhoni's brilliance

Recently, Dhoni was the fastest to accomplish 100 ODI stumpings. He did it in his 301st outin

 
