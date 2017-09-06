Even on a wheelchair MSD will stump faster than a 25-year-old: Twitter reacts to another brilliant stumping

India wicketkeeper MS Dhoni showcased his skills once again behind the stumps during the only T20 between Sri Lanka and India. Put into bat, Sri Lanka's Angelo Matthews was on strike and Yuzvendra Chahal bowled one that beat the bat. MS, known for his quick reflexes, whipped the bails off and appealed for a stumping. When the umpire said no, he called for a review and it turned out that the call was right.

Twitter was quick to react to Dhoni's brilliance

Dhoni would have been such an accomplished pickpocket #SLvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) September 6, 2017

The thing about @msdhoni is it is as if the ball is supposed to end up in Dhoni's gloves only. #SLvIND You can't, can't beat him at all. — Nikhil (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 6, 2017

MS Dhoni once again beats the stopwatch. #SLvIND — Moulin (@Moulinparikh) September 6, 2017

Hmmmm... harsh one that !!! #SLvIND No benefit of doubt there for @Angelo69Mathews — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) September 6, 2017

Lightening has a new synonym--Dhoni's Glovework. #SLvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 6, 2017

Whenever Dhoni plays there are 3 umpires on the field. One on the leg side and two either side of the wickets. pic.twitter.com/i7KID71mP5 — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 6, 2017

Decades from now, even on a wheelchair Dhoni will be able to stump faster than a 25 yr old. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 6, 2017

