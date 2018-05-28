England v/s Pakistan, 1st Test: Sarfraz Ahmed & Co fined for slow over-rate at Lord's

Pakistan have been fined for a slow over-rate in their first Test win over England at Lord's.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has been fined 60 per cent of his match fee, with the rest of the players fined 30 per cent.

If Pakistan commit another offence inside 12 months with Sarfraz as captain, he will be suspended.

In announcing the sanctions, the International Cricket Council said Sarfraz had pleaded guilty and as such avoided a formal hearing.

Pakistan won by nine wickets on Sunday to take the lead in the two-Test series.

Jeff Crowe, of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees, imposed the fine after Sarfraz's side were ruled to be three overs short of their target when time allowances were taken into consideration.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker, third umpire Bruce Oxenford and fourth umpire Rob Bailey.

Meanwhile, England have recalled Keaton Jennings in place of struggling opener Mark Stoneman for the second Test against Pakistan at Headingley starting on Friday.

That was the only change to a 12-man squad announced by England on Monday after Pakistan went 1-0 up in this two-match series with an emphatic nine-wicket win completed inside four days at Lord's.

Stoneman, who has been short of runs for Surrey so far this season, managed just 13 in total across two innings during the first Test.

England squad to play Pakistan in the second Test at Headingley on June 1-5

Alastair Cook (Essex), Keaton Jennings (Lancashire), Joe Root (Yorkshire, capt), Dawid Malan (Middlesex), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire, wkt), Ben Stokes (Durham), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Dominic Bess (Somerset), Mark Wood (Durham), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).