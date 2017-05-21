England speedster James Anderson suffers injury

England spearhead James Anderson missed the whole of Saturday's play in Lancashire's Roses clash with Yorkshire because of a groin injury and may take no further part in the match.

Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker in Tests, has not been in action at Old Trafford since limping off clutching his groin on Friday's first day.

The 34-year-old fast bowler had been scheduled to play in Lancashire's next four Championship matches.

However, as he is no longer involved in international white-ball cricket, Anderson does have time to recover before his anticipated involvement in England's first Test of their home season against South Africa at Lord's on July 6.