Conversation between Viru and me blown out of proportion: Preity Zinta denies blasting Sehwag after KXIP loss

Preity Zinta has slammed a report that claimed she launched into a vitriolic verbal barrage against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) mentor Virender Sehwag after their team lost meekly against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday.

The Kings failed to chase a modest total of 158 against the Royals, with team co-owner Zinta allegedly venting her ire on Sehwag. As a result of this, the legendary Indian cricketer could end his five-year association with the franchise at the end of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror on Friday, Zinta gave Sehwag a earful for the team's tactics. The actress was upset with the fact that captain Ravichandran Ashwin was promoted up the order. The report stated that she attacked Viru even before the players got back to the pavilion at the end of the match.

"Against Rajasthan Royals, skipper Ravichandran Ashwin was sent in at number three, ahead of more accomplished batsmen such as Karun Nair and Manoj Tiwari. The move backfired as Ashwin fell for a duck, and Preity launched into Sehwag for the decision,” the report quoted an unnamed source as saying.

As it turns, though, Zinta took to social media to deny any friction between her and Sehwag. She slammed the report as fake news and claimed her 'conversation' with the former Indian opener has been 'blown out of proportion'. Zinta's statement, however, confirms the fact she did have a word with Sehwag after the RR match.

"Mumbai Mirror gets it wrong again because we didn’t do Media net & pay them to write articles cuz that’s the only time they get it right. A conversation between Viru & me has been blown out of proportion & suddenly I’m a Villian ! Wow ! #fakenews," Zinta wrote on Twitter.

Here's her tweet

Mumbai Mirror gets it wrong again because we didn’t do Media net & pay them to write articles cuz that’s the only time they get it right. A conversation between Viru & me has been blown out of proportion & suddenly I’m a Villian ! Wow ! #fakenews https://t.co/qGOYhCiVtV — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 11, 2018

Whether or not the report in question is true, KXIP are in a good position in the IPL 2018 points table. They are currently placed third with four matches to play. Cool heads on and off the field will ensure a smooth passage to the Play-Offs.