Christmas celebrations: Mohammad Kaif, Mohammed Shami slammed for 'un-Islamic' act on social media

  Tuesday 26 December 2017 14:58 IST
 

   
   
   


Mohammad Kaif and Mohammed Shami were in for some backlash on social media after they posted Christmas celebratory messages on Monday.

 
The Indian cricketers, past and present, were trolled by bigots for being 'un-Islamic'.

 
  
 
Kaif posted a picture with his family where he could be seen wearing a traditional red hat with a Christmas tree in the background. "Merry Christmas ! May there be love and peace," he wrote on Twitter.

 
While Shami wrote a message on Twitter where he urged his followers to 'enjoy fellowship and make new friends in this season of loving and sharing'. "Christmas is a time for nostalgia, but it is also a time for making new memories. Enjoy the fellowship of new friends, and cherish the company of family in this season of loving and sharing. Merry Christmas," he wrote.

 
  
 
The duo was, however, trolled for their posts as 'Muslims didn't celebrate Christmas'.

 
  
 
This isn't the first time Muslim cricketers in India have faced heat for their social media posts. Kaif, Shami and Irfan Pathan have all been trolled in the past for being 'un-Islamic'.

 
 

    
   
