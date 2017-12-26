Christmas celebrations: Mohammad Kaif, Mohammed Shami slammed for 'un-Islamic' act on social media

Mohammad Kaif and Mohammed Shami were in for some backlash on social media after they posted Christmas celebratory messages on Monday.

The Indian cricketers, past and present, were trolled by bigots for being 'un-Islamic'.

Kaif posted a picture with his family where he could be seen wearing a traditional red hat with a Christmas tree in the background. "Merry Christmas ! May there be love and peace," he wrote on Twitter.

Here's Kaif's tweet

Merry Christmas ! May there be love and peace. pic.twitter.com/DnZ2g7VTno — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 25, 2017

While Shami wrote a message on Twitter where he urged his followers to 'enjoy fellowship and make new friends in this season of loving and sharing'. "Christmas is a time for nostalgia, but it is also a time for making new memories. Enjoy the fellowship of new friends, and cherish the company of family in this season of loving and sharing. Merry Christmas," he wrote.

Here's Shami's tweet

Christmas is a time for nostalgia, but it is also a time for making new memories. Enjoy the fellowship of new friends, and cherish the company of family in this season of loving and sharing. Merry Christmas!@circleofcricket @ICC — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) December 25, 2017

The duo was, however, trolled for their posts as 'Muslims didn't celebrate Christmas'.

Here are some of those absurd tweets

What is this ,bcott this post not support this please — MOHAMMAD Aftab Alam (@aftabal11646950) December 25, 2017

Bhaijaan I don't like this post ye new year hota to theek tha but ye tyohaar hum musalmaanon ka nahi hai I hate this post please delete and (Allah) se tauba karo — MOHAMMAD Aftab Alam (@AftabAl79667292) December 25, 2017

100000 laanat — FARHAT ABBAS (@FarhatAbbaspak) December 25, 2017

Bhaijaan mera dil dukh gaya ye post dekhkar delete kariye Aur ye tyohar hum musalmano ka nahi hai iski mubarakh baat bhi dena gunaah e kabira hai — MOHAMMAD Aftab Alam (@AftabAl79667292) December 25, 2017

Moula ki Khasam Tu Badi Zillat Se Marega Fail Cricketer Off All Formats. — Mohd Fasiuddin (@MohdFasiuddin10) December 25, 2017

Kaif sir aap musalman hokar merry christmas bol rahe ho sharam aani chahiye aapko iska matlab hota he ki allah ke yanha beta huwa he astaghfirullllah — Ajmal Yunus (@YunusAjmal) December 25, 2017

This isn't the first time Muslim cricketers in India have faced heat for their social media posts. Kaif, Shami and Irfan Pathan have all been trolled in the past for being 'un-Islamic'.