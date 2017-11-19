IND vs SL, 1st Test: Cheteshwar Pujara set to achieve unique record on day 5

Pujara needs to play just one ball on Monday to achieve the record.

Cheteshwar Pujara battled in tough conditions to get his team to a respectable total in the first innings at Eden Gardens. Pujara scored a fifty in the first innings in the first Test against Sri Lanka despite regular interventions in the game due to rain. He withstood Suranga Lakmal's fiery spell in conditions favouring pacers and helped India reach 172.

His gritty innings has brought him to the brink of a remarkable record. Pujara will achieve the unique feat of batting on all the five days of the Test when he resumes his innings on the final day unless it is a complete washout.

Pujara will become the 9th player and third Indian to bat on all the five days of a 5-day Test match. Motganhalli Jaisimha and Ravi Shastri are the only two Indian to have done this before. Interestingly, the two other feats were also recorded at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

ML Jaisimha was also the first player to bat on each of the five days of a Test match when they faced Australia in Kolkata, 1960. India were reduced to 158/7 by the end of the first day after electing to bat with Jaisimha walked out to bat at No.9 and remaining on 0. He resumed his innings on the 2nd day and was unbeaten on 20 as India were bowled out for 194. Once again on the 3rd day, Jaisimha walked out to bat in the 2nd innings in the last moments after they lost two wickets for 67 runs.

With India trying to save the game after conceding a 145-run first innings lead, the Hyderabadi scored 59 runs on the 4th day after the rest day. He added 15 more runs on the final day before getting out eventually. The match ended in a draw as Australia scored 121/2 while chasing 203.

Ravi Shastri batted on all the five days of a Test match against England in 1984 after India’s first innings ended on the 4th day of the game due to regular interruptions. Shastri, who was unbeaten on 26 on the first day, couldn’t add a run to his total on the 2nd day. On the 3rd, he brought up his century scoring 82 runs and got out adding five more runs on the 4th day. Shastri was unbeaten on 7 in the 2nd innings, which was played in the final session of the 5th and final day.

Players who have batted all five days of a 5-day Test match:

ML Jaisimha: 20* and 74 in India v/s Australia at Kolkata (23 Jan 1960)

G Boycott: 107 and 80* in England v/s Australia at Nottingham (28 Jul 1977)

KJ Hughes: 117 and 84 in Australia v/s England at Lord's (28 Aug 1980)

Alan Lamb: 23 and 110 in England v/s West Indies at Lord's (28 Jun 1984)

Ravi Shastri: 111 and 7* in India v/s England at ​Kolkata (31 Dec 1984)

AFG Griffith: 114 and 18 in West Indies v/s New Zealand at Hamilton (16 Dec 1999)

A Flintoff: 70 and 51 in England v/s India Mohali ​at (9 Mar 2006)

AN Petersen: 156 and 39 in South Africa v/s New Zealand at Wellington (23 Mar 2012)