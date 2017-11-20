Cheteshwar Pujara becomes third Indian to bat on all 5 days of Test match

Cheteshwar Pujara became the 9th player and third Indian to bat on all the five days of a 5-day Test.

Cheteshwar Pujara added yet another feather on his cap as he became the 9th player and third Indian to bat on all the five days of a 5-day Test, during the opening match against Sri Lanka here at the Eden Gardens on Monday.

The 29-year-old, who entered an exclusive club on Day 5 of the ongoing Test, came in to bat at the crease after opener KL Rahul was dismissed off the first delivery of the match on the opening day.

After bad light and rain played the spoilsport and called off the first two days early, Cheteshwar finished as the top-scorer for India in the first innings with his decent knock of 52 off 117 deliveries on Day Three.

He once again joined KL Rahul at the crease yesterday when Shikhar Dhawan departed after smashing a scorching knock of 94 off 116 deliveries before returning unbeaten on two at stumps.

On Day Five, Cheteshwar resumed the second innings for India with Rahul (79), but failed to replicate his first-innings fireworks and went back to pavilion after scoring just 22.

It should be noted that ML Jaisimha and current India head coach Ravi Shastri are the other two Indian batsmen to have achieved the feat.

While Jaisimha entered the exclusive club against Australia in 1960, scoring 20* and 74, Shastri achieved the same in 1984 against England hammering 111 and 7*.

Interestingly, all the three batsmen have achieved the feat at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

ML Jaisimha was also the first player to bat on each of the five days of a Test match when they faced Australia in Kolkata, 1960. India were reduced to 158/7 by the end of the first day after electing to bat with Jaisimha walked out to bat at No.9 and remaining on 0. He resumed his innings on the 2nd day and was unbeaten on 20 as India were bowled out for 194. Once again on the 3rd day, Jaisimha walked out to bat in the 2nd innings in the last moments after they lost two wickets for 67 runs.

With India trying to save the game after conceding a 145-run first innings lead, the Hyderabadi scored 59 runs on the 4th day after the rest day. He added 15 more runs on the final day before getting out eventually. The match ended in a draw as Australia scored 121/2 while chasing 203.

Ravi Shastri batted on all the five days of a Test match against England in 1984 after India’s first innings ended on the 4th day of the game due to regular interruptions. Shastri, who was unbeaten on 26 on the first day, couldn’t add a run to his total on the 2nd day. On the 3rd, he brought up his century scoring 82 runs and got out adding five more runs on the 4th day. Shastri was unbeaten on 7 in the 2nd innings, which was played in the final session of the 5th and final day.

Players who have batted all five days of a 5-day Test match before Pujara:

ML Jaisimha: 20* and 74 in India v/s Australia at Kolkata (23 Jan 1960)

G Boycott: 107 and 80* in England v/s Australia at Nottingham (28 Jul 1977)

KJ Hughes: 117 and 84 in Australia v/s England at Lord's (28 Aug 1980)

Alan Lamb: 23 and 110 in England v/s West Indies at Lord's (28 Jun 1984)

Ravi Shastri: 111 and 7* in India v/s England at ​Kolkata (31 Dec 1984)

AFG Griffith: 114 and 18 in West Indies v/s New Zealand at Hamilton (16 Dec 1999)

A Flintoff: 70 and 51 in England v/s India Mohali ​at (9 Mar 2006)

AN Petersen: 156 and 39 in South Africa v/s New Zealand at Wellington (23 Mar 2012)