CAB Jt Secy asks President Sourav Ganguly to step down as per Lodha panel norms

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) joint secretary Subir Ganguly today sent a letter to association president Sourav Ganguly stating that if he is forced to go on a 'cooling off', the same rule is applicable for the legendary cricketer as per Lodha Committee diktat.

Subir, who has also been a former IPL Governing Council member and a CAB veteran, is a part of the anti-Sourav Ganguly faction in the state association alongside former treasurer Biswarup Dey. The former India captain has been at loggerhads with Subir-Biswarup faction for some time now. The duo time and again have had issues with 'Prince of Calcutta's functioning and vice-versa. Recently, Subir was advised to step down from his post of joint secretary as he has completed nine years as an office bearer in the state association.

However Subir, who owns Aikya Sammilani Club in CAB after consulting his lawyers, stated that his term is still not over. The matter got even more serious after the veteran official was not invited for the all-powerful Working Committee meeting on Saturday at the CAB. While the reason given being he is no longer the joint secretary, Subir in his three-page letter to Ganguly wrote: "If in the event your decision to disqualify me to further continue in the post of joint secretary, which is however denied by me is to be accepted, then as per recommendation of Justice Lodha Committee in its report, adopted by the Hon' Supreme Court, you are not entitled to continue, holding the post of president of CAB as the stipulation 'Cooling Off' period after three years in the report, operates against you.

And you are bound to step down immediately, having completed continuous three-year period as office-bearer of CAB." The former India captain became the CAB secretary in 2014 and association president in 201